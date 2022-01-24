Rain helps improve air quality in Gurugram to ‘poor’ after five days

The light rain over the past 24 hours has helped improve the air quality in Gurugram significantly. On Sunday, the city’s air quality entered the “poor” zone after remaining in the “very poor” category for five consecutive days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm bulletin, the air quality index of the city on Sunday was 205, a climbdown from Saturday’s AQI reading of 304 with PM2.5 as the prominent pollutant.

The last time the city had “poor” air quality was January 17 with an AQI value of 219, according to the CPCB data.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gurugram received 23mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

With the overnight rain, some parts of the city witnessed waterlogging which was mostly cleared by this morning, officials said. However, waterlogging at Narsinghpur Chowk stayed for long, and the rainwater receded by evening, said a traffic police official, seeking anonymity. The Narsinghpur-Khandsa stretch is one of the critical waterlogging points in the city. On January 11 too, the stretch had witnessed waterlogging after heavy rain leading to traffic disruptions.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the city also dropped by two degrees on Sunday and was recorded at 14.6°C, seven degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 10.5°C, which was normal, the IMD said.

On Saturday, Gurugram recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures at 16.5°C and 10.8°C, respectively.

The IMD also predicted that dense fog and cold wave will continue over the south Haryana region, including Gurugram and Faridabad, for the next four days.

Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, a regional centre of IMD, said, “Dense fog conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Haryana during the next two days. Cold day conditions are also likely to prevail on Monday and cold wave conditions is likely in isolated pockets over the region from January 25-27. In the south Haryana region, an alert has been issued for dense fog for Monday and Tuesday and cold wave alert for three days.”

According to IMD, when the maximum temperature is less than or equal to 16°C in the plains, it is considered a “cold day”.

According to the weekly forecast of IMD, over the next five days, the minimum temperature is likely to drop by four degrees in Gurugram and will be around 6°C, while the maximum temperature is likely to remain around 16°C with mainly clear sky.

According to a bulletin by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality over the national capital territory improved owing to rain, strong winds and better ventilation conditions on Sunday. “The air quality is likely to remain in poor category on Monday and Tuesday. Over the next two days, the direction of wind will shift from southeast to northwest and wind speed is also likely to reduce,” the bulletin said.