Rain, snow lash parts of Jammu and Kashmir

The meteorological department said there was no prediction of major snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir till the end of this month. The fresh rain and snow led to drop in the day temperature and improvement in night temperature, which was sub-zero at many places.
Srinagar, India - Jan. 19, 2022: People walk after fresh snowfall in Tangmarg of district Baramulla, some 35 kilometers north of Srinagar on January 19, 2022,(Photo by Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 03:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Srinagar/jammu

With the cold wave intensifying, parts of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy weather in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh with the possibility of light rainfall and snow at scattered places over the next two days.

Predicting light spells of light rainfall and snow over the next 10 days, the IMD said, “The weather will remain cloudy in both regions with possibility of light rain and snow at scattered places. Mainly, dry weather is expected from January 24 onwards.”

Drass shivers at -19.2°C, Gulmarg at -6°C

The minimum temperature in Srinagar is 2.7 °C, Pahalgam is shivering at -1.9 °C and Gulmarg at -6°C. In Ladakh, Drass was shivering at -19.2°C, Leh at -11.4 °C and Kargil at -11. °C.

Jammu city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.1 °C, Katra 6.2 °C, Batote 3.6 °C, Banihal 1.4 °C and Bhaderwah 1.1 °C.

The mercury settled at -1.3°C in south Kashmir’s Qazigund, the gateway into Kashmir from Jammu.

J&K had witnessed widespread rain and snowfall between January 4 and 8 leading to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway and the cancellation of hundreds of flights at the Srinagar International Airport.

Thursday, January 20, 2022
