Rajasthan to introduce bill to allocate funds proportional to SC, ST populations

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government plans to introduce a bill in the Budget Session of the assembly to allocate funds for the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) proportional to their populations from the next financial year, officials said.

The Rajasthan State Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes Development Fund (Planning, Allocation, and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Bill has been finalised after chief minister Ashok Gehlot promised such a legislation in his 2021-22 Budget speech.

HT has seen a copy of the draft bill, which says the state will allocate developmental funds for these communities and issue separate orders for the allocation on year to year basis as per their share in the population. STs account for 12% and SCs 18% of Rajasthan’s population.

The Rajasthan government in the 2021-22 Budget allocated ₹1.32 lakh crores for SC and ST communities compared to ₹1.10 lakh crore in 2020-21.

The bill says departments will prepare and send proposals for developmental funds to promote equity and for direct and quantifiable benefits to bridge the gaps in the development indicators of these communities. It adds each department will ensure transparency and accountability at all levels in the implementation.

Budget Analysis Rajasthan Centre director Nesar Ahmad said the provision for separate fund allocation proportional to the SC and ST populations is already there. “But it is not in the legal framework. The (erstwhile) Planning Commission introduced it during the fifth and sixth five-year plans. The state governments followed these directives but it is difficult to figure out how much allocation has been made and spent by the departments. This (proposed law) will give a legal framework to this allocation...”

He said Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand have such laws. Ahmad said recently Punjab brought a similar provision through an ordinance. He added the passage of the bill in Rajasthan will bring transparency and clarity. “Besides, it will be easy to track the allocations made in the Budget.”

Centre for Dalit Rights director Satish Kumar said the quality of life of SC and ST is not good and that the legislation will ensure fund allocation for them as per their population, ensuring the upliftment of these communities. “The (proposed law) will help in attaining sustainable development... and overall empowerment as every department has to make separate schemes...”

In the objectives and reasons for the bill, Gehlot wrote it was being introduced to bridge the developmental gap and ensure all-round development of SCs and STs.

