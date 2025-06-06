Rao Inderjit directs officials to expedite work on Gurugram Metro

Gurugram: Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Thursday held a review meeting of the ongoing infrastructure work in Gurugram, and directed officials of civic and infrastructure agencies to expedite the work and complete the projects on time. The minister pointed out the slow progress in beginning construction for the Gurugram metro project, and said that he would review the project after every four months. Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh at a meeting with GMDA and MCG officials at the authority’s office to discuss the delay in the construction of the Gurugram Metro and waterlogging issues in the city in Gurugram on Thursday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

The meeting was held at the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) office in Sector 44 and it was attended by GMDA CEO Shyamal Misra, HSVP administrator Vaishali Singh, DCP traffic Rajesh Mohan, along with officials from HMRTC, GMDA, Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and DHBVN.

A spokesperson for the minister said that during the meeting, the union minister said that connecting the old parts of Gurugram to the metro network has been a long-term need, which will provide relief to millions of citizens. He directed officials to ensure that all administrative and technical work for this project is completed in a timely manner.

“This is a crucial project as it will help thousands of people to commute daily across the city, and also in NCR. It will bring down pollution and reduce congestion. This project should not only be taken forward at a fast pace, but transparency and quality should also be ensured,” Singh said.

During the meeting, GMRL director, S R Sangwa said that the bid for construction of the first phase was opened on May 15, in which 8 applications were received, which are being evaluated.

The minister also discussed the construction of a road from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, and asked officials to ensure that the road is constructed on priority as it is one of the busiest industrial and residential corridors in the city. Singh also directed officials to ensure that construction related formalities and approvals are completed so there is no obstacle or delay during construction.

Referring to the road construction project, GMDA chief engineer, Arun Dhankhar, said that steps have been initiated to shift 32 feeders of DHBVN to another place under utility shifting on the route of the existing project. Along with this, an agreement has been reached with the concerned agencies at 5 major points regarding shifting of existing structures.