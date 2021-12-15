Rash, negligent driving doesn’t equate with over-speeding: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court, while enhancing compensation to the parents of a young man who died in a road accident, has held that rash and negligent driving does not always equate with over-speeding, on Tuesday.

The bench comprising justice Sunita Agarwal and justice Krishan Pahal allowed the appeal filed by one Dr Anoop Kumar Bhattacharya (who died during the pendency of the case) and Leena Bhattacharya.

The appellants’ plea was that a rashly driven truck claimed the life of their son. This truck was insured, and therefore, the insurance company was liable to pay compensation.

The counsel for the insurance company argued that as per testimony of an eye-witness, he chased the truck for 2-3 kms after the accident and the truck was being driven at a speed of 50 kmph. Therefore, it was not over-speeding and the driver was not driving rashly. However, the high court rejected this argument and said that rash and negligent driving does not always equate with over-speeding.

Earlier, the Motor Accident Tribunal had awarded a compensation of ₹2,30,400 along with interest of 8% pa from the date of judgement. However, the high court considering the hardship of the parents of the deceased enhanced the same to ₹33,50,000 and directed the National Insurance Company to pay the same.

The court observed, “An accident leading to the death of a child causes great shock and agony to the parents and family of the deceased. The greatest agony for a parent is to lose their child during their lifetime.”

“We can only imagine the pain and agony suffered by claimant no.2 (mother of the deceased). First, she lost her only son and then she lost her husband too. Against daunting odds, she has spent the later years of her life fighting a long and lonely battle enduring a fate we do not wish on anyone,” observed the bench while awarding interest of 8% pa from the date of filing of the case before the Tribunal instead of interest awarded from the date of judgement by the Tribunal.

On July 20, 2004, Abhishek, the son of the claimants, was hit by a truck while travelling on the Delhi-Bareilly highway. Abhishek died while he was being taken to the hospital.

In December 2004, his parents filed a petition in the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal seeking compensation under section 161 of Motor Vehicle Act which provides for compensation in hit-and-run cases.