Reactivate Covid control room, penalise norm violators: CM

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday called for strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols across the state and directed the deputy commissioners to reactivate the Covid control room in their respective districts for better monitoring of the disease.

The chief minister who gave these directions while charing a Covid review meeting on Sunday through video conference also said that penalties should be imposed on individuals and institutions who are found violating the protocols. The Haryana government on Sunday also issued directions for closure of in-person classes in colleges and universities till January 12.

“The inter-department committees in the districts should be kept on alert so that their services can be utilised when required. The deputy commissioners must conduct a review of hospitals, oxygen plants and other medical equipment required to meet the situation,” Khattar said in the meeting.

Following directions from Khattar, the Gurugram district administration on Sunday said that they are strictly imposing the Covid-19 guidelines and will penalise the violators. “As per the directions of the chief minister, this time not only individual violators but institutions will also face penalties. We are also reactivating the Covid control room for better coordination with hospitals, civic bodies and private agencies,” said Yash Garg, deputy commissioner, Gurugram.

The officials said that an individual violator will be fined ₹500, while an institutional violator will attract a fine of ₹5,000.

Besides, a key focus area on which the district administration is working is to streamline the home isolation system so that there is a better management of patients at home itself. “We are trying to ensure that a team of doctors is available for home patients, while counsellors can guide them and also reach them in case of hospitalisation,” Garg said.

The deputy commissioner further said that status of hospitals, and availability of Covid beds and medicines are being checked. “Any shortfalls will be met without delay. We are better prepared this time as several new oxygen plants have come up in the district. The makeshift Covid care centres in the city are also being readied to meet any emergency,” he said.

The district administration said that it will work in coordination with other civic agencies and police to ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour is followed strictly. “The shopping malls, markets and other such crowded places are now allowing entry to only vaccinated people. I also appeal to people to wear masks and follow rules,” said Garg, adding that violators will be strictly dealt with.

To prevent the spread of Omicron, Garg said that they will keep track of individuals who have come from abroad as this variant is spread more by people with a travel history.

The district health department, meanwhile, said that they were ready to launch the vaccination for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years on Monday. “We have set a target of vaccinating 7,7000 children on the first day itself,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

During the Covid review meeting, the chief minister also said the government is ready to meet the situation as there is ample availability of medicines, hospital beds and oxygen in the state. He also said that vaccination of children starting on Monday and booster doses to senior citizens from January 10 will also help check the spread of Covid-19 infection.

On Saturday, the government had imposed more restrictions in five districts, including Gurugram and Faridabad, where cinema halls, sports stadiums, swimming pools and educational institutions were directed to remain closed till January 12. Malls and markets have also been asked to operate till 5pm daily, the government’s order had said.

