Rear view mirror violations: Pune police fine 6,248 two-wheeler riders, collect 12, 49,600 fine in 13 days

Pune: The city traffic police from the beginning of this month have intensified its action against residents found riding or driving without rear view mirrors. As per the traffic police authorities, challans have been issued against 6,248 vehicles and ₹12, 49,600 fine has been collected between January 1 and January 13.

As per Sections 5 and 7 of the Central Motor Vehicles Act, all vehicles should have rear view mirrors. There is a fine of ₹200 for rear view mirror violation, according to the traffic police.

“This is a not a special drive against violators of the rule. We are identifying such violators just like other violations of traffic rules. The move is only to ensure traffic discipline and reduce accidents. A majority of riders are unaware that riding without mirrors is a violation of traffic rules,” said Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for the city’s traffic division.

“The number of two-wheelers in the city has increased and so is the figure of road mishaps involving two-wheelers. People should be made aware about road safety,” Shrirame said.

Experts think that the human behavioural patterns behind such violations should be examined and road safety awareness campaign should be done from school level. “I have observed that many people think mirrors are not necessary while driving in the city. Some feel that a vehicle without mirrors looks stylish. Such tendencies lead to carelessness,” said Tanmay Pendse, a road safety activist.

“Mirrors are essential as they improve visibility of road and judgment of the driver. It is also essential that the proper angle of mirrors is maintained,” said Pendse.