Records of IIIT-A’s BTech, MTech students now on ABC IDs

The educational achievements of BTech and MTech students of the Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) have been recorded in their online academic bank accounts. The records of 715 BTech and MTech students of the academic session 2022-23 and 650 students of session 2023-24 have been uploaded after being verified on ABC ID. (HT FILE)

This will come in handy for their future studies and careers as they will now not need to get their educational records verified or carry with them physically during interviews or other occasions, say IIIT-A officials.

The students can present their academic records with their academic bank of credits (ABC) ID from anywhere they want, they explained.

In the academic session 2023-24, IIIT-A implemented the norms of the new National Education Policy (NEP)- 2020 in all its courses. The ABC IDs too were prepared under the new education policy. Since NEP has a facility for multiple entry and exit, students are given credit for passing the exam every year.

If a student leaves a course and takes admission at another institute, in that case, the credits obtained in the previous examinations will be added to the student’s account and on completion of the course, the result will be prepared based on total credits.

IIIT-A chief proctor and associate professor of the department of applied sciences, Akhilesh Tiwari said that under the NEP, the institute has uploaded the educational records of 715 BTech and MTech students of the academic session 2022-23 and 650 BTech/MTech students of 2023-24 after verifying them on ABC Id. Thus, 1,365 budding techies from both sessions now have been recorded on the ABC. All students also have their records on their respective IDs, he added.

Following instructions from UGC, the institute is also preparing the students’ automatic permanent academic account register (APAAR) ID. The aim is to allow all the students to have a unique ID which includes the complete educational details of the students.