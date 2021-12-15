{Recruitment of assistant profs} Higher education dept misses deadline to file probe report; HC hearing on Dec 20

Patiala Officials of the Punjab department of higher education have missed their December 15 deadline for filing an inquiry report into the allegations of paper leak during the recruitment of 1,091 assistant professors across the state’s government colleges last month. The process was being carried out after 19 years, and the next hearing is scheduled on December 20. The HC has stalled the process.

A section of applicants had filed a civil writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court, alleging that the question papers of Punjabi and Mathematics were leaked well before the exams were conducted from November 20-22. The result was declared on November 28.

On December 6, state higher education minister Pargat Singh has directed principal secretary Krishan Kumar and DPI (colleges) Upkar Singh to carry out a minute inquiry into the complaints received from applicants within 10 days, with the deadline ending on Wednesday.

“We are ensuring that the recruitment process is carried out in a fair manner. We are yet to get any solid evidence of a paper leak matter, but we are leaving no stone unturned in investigating the complaints,” he added.

Punjabi University, Patiala, and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, were assigned the task to set paper for humanities and science subjects, respectively. The examination centres were also set up in both these universities.

The petitioners had alleged that research scholars and students of professors who set the examination papers were favoured and they cleared the entrance test. In its interim decision, the court ordered the Punjab government that “appointment, if any, shall be subject to the final decision of the petition”.

On the issue of awarding five extra marks to applicants already working as guest faculty in colleges, Pargat said the issue will be resolved amicably. “This matter is also pending with court and any decision pertaining to this issue will be taken after informing it,” the minister added.