Red alert for Pune district: 801 mm of rain in 33 hours at Mulshi dam

PUNE On Thursday, as a red alert was issued for Pune district, many parts of district received heavy showers with catchment areas of Mulshi dam in Lonavla recording 801 mm rainfall in 33 hours. The heavy rains triggered landslides and cave-in incidents in parts of the district, disrupting rail and road traffic.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for the Pune district for Friday.

According to Mulshi (Tata) dam in-charge Basavraj Munnoli, the catchment area of the reservoir received 486mm rainfall in 24 hours, ending at 7am on Thursday. Between 7am to 4 pm, the region received 315mm rainfall.

A total of 53.50 mm of rainfall was reported in the district, as per the authorities, with landslides reported in Maval (Khandala ghat section), Bhor and Khed tehsil, while a part of road caved in at Malavli near Lonavla.

As per the district administration, Mulshi tehsil received an average of 134.83 mm of rainfall, Bhor reported 91.50 mm rainfall, Maval reported 206.57 mm rainfall, Velhe reported 107 mm rainfall, Junnar reported 59 mm rainfall, Khed reported 42 mm and Ambegaon reported 46 mm of rainfall till Thursday afternoon.

Pune city and its surrounding areas witnessed good rainfall late on Wednesday night, continuing on Thursday. Shivajinagar reported rainfall of 5.2mm, Lohegaon reported 6.2mm and Pashan reported 11.4mm of rainfall till Thursday evening.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting, IMD Pune, said that there are strong westerly winds that will result in good rainfall over Maharashtra, including Pune.

“There is an offshore trough line over the South Gujarat coast to Karnataka State. Till July 23 evening, there is a low-pressure area likely to form over the Bay of Bengal. Over Maharashtra, there is a strong westerly wind. Till July 23, good rains will continue over the state,” said Kashyapi.

Speaking about Pune city, Kashyapi added that heavy rainfall is expected to reduce after July 23.

“The rainfall alert is likely to reduce after July 23. Till then moderate rainfall is likely in the area. For Pune district, till July 23, monsoon is vigorous. From July 24, cloudy weather is expected with moderate rainfall. From July 25, rainfall is likely to reduce,” said Kashyapi.

He added that Konkan and Goa will experience widespread rainfall till July 25.

“In Madhya Maharashtra, rainfall is likely to be widespread till July 23. In some places after that rainfall will marginally reduce. For Thursday, the ghat areas have a red alert. For July 23, there is an orange alert. For Marathwada, widespread rainfall is expected till July 23. After that rainfall is likely to reduce. And in Vidarbha, till July 23, widespread rainfall is expected,” said Kashyapi.