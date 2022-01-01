Registry of properties owned by residents resumes in Ardee City

In a relief to the property owners of Ardee City colony in Sector 52, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) has permitted the registration of properties owned by residents. However, the ban on registration of properties owned by the developer will continue, officials said.

The DTCP on Thursday wrote to the deputy commissioner in this regard following representations made by Ardee Ctiy Residents Welfare Association (RWA), which had been demanding the lifting of ban for the past three months.

In the letter to the Gurugram deputy commissioner, the district town planner (headquarters), Rajesh Kaushik, stated that a representation has been received from Ardee City RWA which has been considered. “Accordingly it is requested you to allow registration of sale deeds of properties owned by residents. The ban on registration of properties owned by developer/licensee companies shall be continued till further order,” says the letter.

In the first week of September this year, the DTCP had written to the revenue department and recommended that a ban be imposed on registration of property deeds in the colony. The decision was taken after the licence of the colony was cancelled by the department over issues pertaining to ownership of land, said the officials.

The residents of Ardee City have hailed the decision of the government and said that they met with senior officials in Chandigarh and explained to them problems being faced by residents following which the decision to restore registrations was taken.

“Lifting the ban on registry that was imposed since September 2 is a great relief to the residents. Residents were unnecessarily being penalised for no fault of theirs. In our meeting with senior officials on December 2, the department heard our side,” said Praveen Yadav, president, Ardee City RWA.

The residents said that a number of property owners who were planning to sell or buy plots were stuck due to the ban on registry.

Nihal S Mandhotra, general secretary of the association, said that many people who were in the middle of selling or purchasing plots were facing a lot of trouble. “The people can now dispose their properties without any trouble,” he said.