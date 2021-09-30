Residents call Taljai ‘Pune’s Aarey’; urge Aaditya Thackeray to save hill

PUNE Local residents and activists on Wednesday met environment minister Aaditya Thackeray demanding cancellation of proposed development at Taljai hill, which they termed as another “Aarey” and needs to be saved. Aaditya and his party Shiv Sena was instrumental in shifting Metro car shed from Aarey in Mumbai after environmentalists opposed the work undertaken by Devendra Fadnavis government.

Thackeray was in the city when a group of environment lovers and some NGO’s met him and handed letters of protest against the proposed development plan by Pune Municipal Corporation saying it poses “great danger to the bio diversity of the tekdi.”

Anant Gharat, of My Earth Foundation said, “The proposed development plan involves beautification of the hill poses a great danger to the ecology of the hill, there will be massive deforestation and leveling of the land and destruction of the natural habitat of many animals and birds.”

When Thackeray was asked about growing opposition to Taljai Hill development plan, the minister while speaking in press conference said he was not aware about the issue.

“Let them give the memorandum to me about why its being opposed,” Thackeray said.

The detailed project plan (DPR) of the planned biodiversity project on 107 (one hundred and seven acres) land on Taljai hill in Sahakarnagar area has been submitted to the Standing Committee for approval by the Pune Municipal Administration and the project will cost Rs. 120 crore. The proposed development includes theme bases gardens, park and a stadium on Taljai hill.

There have been protest from nature lovers and enivronmentalists alike against the project as it is clear that there will be massive deforestation and leveling of the land and destruction of the natural habitat of many animals and birds.

Congress leader Aba Bagul, who has proposed the plan said, “Taljai Tekdi is still safe and no work has begun. People are misunderstood and misguided between the work undertaken by forest on 600 acres of land, and the PMC plan, which is proposed for the beautification of the acquired land which will have no concretisation and only trees will be planted.”