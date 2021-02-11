Restaurants, bars can remain open till 1am in Pune
PUNE Restaurants and bars have been allowed to remain open till 1am in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.
The civic body has rolled back restrictions on the operational hours of bars and restaurants after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) decision to extend the timings last week.
Vikram Kumar, municipal commissioner, PMC, on Thursday issued an order regarding the same.
The order stated that the state government has already issued guidelines to operate restaurants and shops in city areas till post-midnight. “Therefore, as per this order, restaurants, bars, banquet halls and food courts can remain open in the city between 7am to 1am while other shops and establishments can remain open between 7am and 11pm. Also, shops selling liquor in the city have been allowed to remain open between 10am and 10.30pm,” the order states.
As per earlier order by the civic body on October 24, 2020, the time of bars and restaurants was restricted from 10pm to 11.30 pm.
Earlier on Tuesday (February 9), the president of Pune hotelier association which has more than 8,000 restaurants as its members, sent an email to PMC and district administration and demanded to extend the timing of restaurants and bars to 1am.
Ganesh Shetty, president, Pune Hotelier Association, said, “We welcome the decision. This will increase the footfall by 10 to 15 per cent.”
“Also, as Valentine’s Day is around the corner, it will help to increase footfall. It will take almost a month to normalise the business,” he said.
Arun Shinde, a restaurant owner on Paud Road had earlier stressed on the necessity of extending the timings. “If customers come after 10.45pm, we cannot take them in due to restrictions of timings,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man steals from Mumbai home of Adi Godrej’s kin, stays at 5-star hotels, held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MSEDCL initiates action against 2.50L power defaulters in Pune city, PCMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Restaurants, bars can remain open till 1am in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
51% of targeted beneficiaries vaccinated in Pune dist on Thursday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC to start 75 more vaccination sites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP seeks probe into woman’s death by suicide after links to minister emerge on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why Fadnavis now a key BJP cog in Pune’s power wheel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fadnavis lays responsibility for ensuring fibre optical ducts laid on mayor, civic chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fadnavis takes Metro route to push BJP development agenda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger mauls woman to death in Uttarakhand’s Nainital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taste of life: The art of baking... Viva la Italia in amche Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman, friend found dead in Bihar’s Nalanda; husband suspect
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 held for selling 8-month-old girl for ₹5 lakh in Virar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DDA allocates ₹3,500cr for infra projects in next year’s budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune to get six more air quality monitoring systems
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox