‘Ring Road project to check traffic volume in Ayodhya & adjoining dists’

LUCKNOW The proposed 67.5-km-long Ring Road -- passing through Ayodhya and its two adjoining districts of Gonda and Basti -- will facilitate commuters in the region, said Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay on Tuesday. He added, “The ring road will take off the traffic pressure from Ayodhya and also make commuting easy in the region. The new Ayodhya township will also be developed along the ring road.”

The state government has already started the process to acquire 392-hectare land for the mega project worth ₹690 crore. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will execute the project. The Ring Road will start from Maheshpur in Gonda and pass through district’s Bishnupur area before entering Magalsi village in Ayodhya. Thereafter, it will enter the Sitarampur village of Basti district.

The entire stretch of the Ring Road will pass through 47 villages spanning across three districts of Gonda, Ayodhya, and Basti. According to officials associated with the project, all related paper work will be completed by the end of this month. Subsequently, from the next month, payments will be made to land owners whose land is being acquired.

The construction work of the ring road is expected to start by the end of April (or May). The ring road will have 11 big and 12 small bridges. It will also have 22 underpass and four railway overbridges. The road project assumes significance as Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is expecting a manifold increase in number of devotees coming to Ayodhya after the Ram Temple is opened for devotees, expectantly by December 31 this year.

“The ring road project was conceptualised after considering the rush of devotees in Ayodhya once the Ram Mandir is opened for the public,” added Upadhyay. The Yogi Adityanath government has approved three road-widening projects for Ayodhya. All these roads will lead to the Ram Mandir. The government has set a deadline of December 2023 for completing the project. It has already approved ₹1,000 crore for it.

