Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / RLD led ‘Samajik Nyay Sammellan’ to demand caste census
others

RLD led ‘Samajik Nyay Sammellan’ to demand caste census

A caste-based census is likely to be raised at the Samajik Nyay Sammellan being held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Sunday, May 29, to commemorate the death anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh.
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has organised the event, which will include non-BJP leaders. The organisation claims that the last caste-based census was conducted in 1931. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on May 28, 2022 11:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

The issue of conducting a caste-based census is likely to be raised during the ‘Samajik Nyay Sammellan’ being organised at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Sunday i.e. May 29, to mark the death anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Being organised by Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), non-BJP leaders have been invited to the event, and the organisers claimed that the last census based on caste was undertaken in the year 1931.

Trilok Tyagi, national general secretary of RLD, during a press conference held at Jat House in Agra on Friday evening, said those attending the meet on Sunday will include governor Satpal Malik, former MP Sharad Yadav, former MP Udit Raj, SP leader and MP Ram Gopal Yadav, national general secretary of AAP and MP Sanjay Singh, MP for Bahujan Samaj Party Danish Ali, MP for TMC Vishwendu Shekhar Rao, Communist Party leader and former MP Subhashini Ali, MP for JDU Manoj Jha and other senior leaders.

RELATED STORIES

State spokesperson of RLD Kaptan Singh Chahar was also present during the press interaction.

“The speakers at Samajik Nyay Sammellan’ will focus on injustice faced by backward, Dalits and poor in the society on the occasion of the death anniversary of late Chaudhary Charan Singh, who always stood for those marginalised and deprived. He began the tradition of rural development as a separate ministry to ensure an equal share of the budget for the rural belt, claimed Chahar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP