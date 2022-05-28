RLD led ‘Samajik Nyay Sammellan’ to demand caste census

The issue of conducting a caste-based census is likely to be raised during the ‘Samajik Nyay Sammellan’ being organised at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Sunday i.e. May 29, to mark the death anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Being organised by Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), non-BJP leaders have been invited to the event, and the organisers claimed that the last census based on caste was undertaken in the year 1931.

Trilok Tyagi, national general secretary of RLD, during a press conference held at Jat House in Agra on Friday evening, said those attending the meet on Sunday will include governor Satpal Malik, former MP Sharad Yadav, former MP Udit Raj, SP leader and MP Ram Gopal Yadav, national general secretary of AAP and MP Sanjay Singh, MP for Bahujan Samaj Party Danish Ali, MP for TMC Vishwendu Shekhar Rao, Communist Party leader and former MP Subhashini Ali, MP for JDU Manoj Jha and other senior leaders.

State spokesperson of RLD Kaptan Singh Chahar was also present during the press interaction.

“The speakers at Samajik Nyay Sammellan’ will focus on injustice faced by backward, Dalits and poor in the society on the occasion of the death anniversary of late Chaudhary Charan Singh, who always stood for those marginalised and deprived. He began the tradition of rural development as a separate ministry to ensure an equal share of the budget for the rural belt, claimed Chahar.