RLD led ‘Samajik Nyay Sammellan’ to demand caste census
The issue of conducting a caste-based census is likely to be raised during the ‘Samajik Nyay Sammellan’ being organised at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Sunday i.e. May 29, to mark the death anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.
Being organised by Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), non-BJP leaders have been invited to the event, and the organisers claimed that the last census based on caste was undertaken in the year 1931.
Trilok Tyagi, national general secretary of RLD, during a press conference held at Jat House in Agra on Friday evening, said those attending the meet on Sunday will include governor Satpal Malik, former MP Sharad Yadav, former MP Udit Raj, SP leader and MP Ram Gopal Yadav, national general secretary of AAP and MP Sanjay Singh, MP for Bahujan Samaj Party Danish Ali, MP for TMC Vishwendu Shekhar Rao, Communist Party leader and former MP Subhashini Ali, MP for JDU Manoj Jha and other senior leaders.
State spokesperson of RLD Kaptan Singh Chahar was also present during the press interaction.
“The speakers at Samajik Nyay Sammellan’ will focus on injustice faced by backward, Dalits and poor in the society on the occasion of the death anniversary of late Chaudhary Charan Singh, who always stood for those marginalised and deprived. He began the tradition of rural development as a separate ministry to ensure an equal share of the budget for the rural belt, claimed Chahar.
Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer seeks reopening of probe
Mumbai The advocate for actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested on drug-related charges in 2020, sought a re-opening of investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (Mumbai zone) conducted in the past three years.
Parubai who was FTII’s in-campus choicest actor for students was also a waste picker
Pune: Parvati Limbaji Suryavanshi, the popular motherly figure of Pune's Film and Television Institute of India, died due to old age at Sassoon Hospital on Thursday night. The last film that Parvati acted in was by a first year student of film editing, Nikhil Tej. Parvati played an old, lonely yet determined woman obsessed with obtaining and providing water in the drought-hit terrain. The elderly figure also supported students during protests.
Drive against roadside encroachment: Action against 416 “dhaba” owners; 20 booked for operating illegal taxi stands
The state government had so far acted against 416 “dhaba” (roadside eateries) owners and removed 18,875 vehicles from 658 entry points of big cities since a state-wide drive was launched on May 19 against roadside encroachment, illegal parking, unauthorised operation of vehicles etc in compliance with chief minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, a government spokesman said here on Saturday.
Sex workers in Pune’s red light in Budhwar peth hail SC’s directive to police, hope for a better life
PUNE I am financially independent here. I want to live with dignity and enjoy my rights,” said a sex worker who is staying at Budhwar peth for the last five years. The judgment has triggered a wave of hope among the sex workers of Pune's red light in Budhwar peth. Various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have alleged that sex workers suffer verbal and physical abuse during raids and nakabandis which are conducted by the police.
Parking rates reduced at Noida’s Sector 18 market
Noida: The Noida authority on Saturday reduced the parking rates for multi-level as well as surface parking at Sector 18, following persistent demands from traders and shoppers visiting the area. Four-wheelers and two-wheelers will now be charged ₹20 and ₹10 respectively for parking for 30 minutes. For parking up to four hours, they will be charged ₹50 and ₹25 respectively. The authority has also reduced the rates of monthly passes for surface parking.
