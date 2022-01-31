Road accidents in UP: Mishaps tell a gory tale with 21,227 deaths, 24,897 injured in 2021

Brajendra K Parashar

Despite all efforts to promote road safety, there is no reduction in the number of road accidents and deaths in Uttar Pradesh. In fact, the state has again reported a double-digit growth in terms of number of road crashes, deaths and persons injured in 2021.

The transport department’s latest statistical report on road accidents in Uttar Pradesh reveals that an alarming number of persons, 21,227 to be precise, were killed and 24,897 injured in 37,729 cases of road accidents in the state between January 2021 and December 2021.

Compared to 2020, there is an increase of 10.2% in the number of road mishaps, 10.9% in the number deaths and 11.1% in the number of people injured. According to the same report, some 19,149 people died and 22,410 were injured in 34,243 cases of road mishaps in UP in 2020.

The report further shows that only 10 of the 75 districts registered a negative growth in the number of deaths caused by road crashes. For a change, the decline was reported to be sharp in Lucknow where the number of deaths declined from 483 in 2020 to 261 in 2021, the decrease being as high as 46%.

Other nine districts showing negative growth are Banda (3.6%), Balia (-0.9%), Rampur (-0.8%), Bulandshahr (-2.4%), Hapur (-0.5%), Jaluan (-11.8%), Aligarh (-0.6%), Deoria (-8.8%) and Balrampur (-1.1%).

However, all the remaining 65 districts registered positive growth and some of them were as high as more than 50% over the previous year. Among the districts where the increase was found to be very sharp and close to or above 50% were Hamirpur ( 62.7%), Sonbhadra (51%), Siddharthnagar (51%), Shrawasti (50%), Bhadohi (49.5%) and Chitrakoot (49.4%).

In absolute terms, the highest number of deaths due to road accidents in 2021 were reported from Kanpur Nagar (598) followed by Agra (549), Prayagraj (535), Unnao (515), Aligarh (503) and Hardoi (502).

“This year’s figures pertaining to road accidents and deaths are alarming considering the fact that the Central and the state governments are making big efforts to bring the growth in deaths to single digit,” a senior transport official said.

The situation, he said was comparatively better in 2020 that saw 15.48% decline in number of deaths, and barring half a dozen districts, all other districts reported a decline from 2019.

“However, the situation was better in 2020 largely because of the negligible or fewer number of vehicles on the roads due to the lockdown in the state in April and May,” the official pointed out.