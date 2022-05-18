RPF team wins Prayagraj Div volleyball competition

Team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Prayagraj division won the RPF Inter-Divisional Volleyball Competition-2022 conducted by Prayagraj Division at Regional Railway Protection Force Training Centre at Subedarganj on Tuesday.

Players of total five teams of Prayagraj, Agra and Jhansi Divisions besides NCR headquarters and Railway Protection Special Force participated in the competition.

The final match of the competition was played between Jhansi and Prayagraj division in which Prayagraj Division emerged victorious by defeating Jhansi Division in straight sets 25-11, 25-21 to lift the trophy.

The players of the winning and runner-up teams were rewarded with shields by Principal Chief Security Commissioner Ravindra Verma. Sub-Inspector Suraj Meena of NCR Headquarters was selected as the best player of the competition. The “Man of the Match” award for the final match went to constable Sandeep Pal of Prayagraj Division. The team of RPF North Central Railway was prepared by selecting the best players from this competition and who would now participate in the All-India RPF Volleyball Competition set to be held soon. Chief Security Commissioner, Senior Chief Security Commissioner, Prayagraj and other officers were present during the finals.

NCRWWO launches summer hobby course

Summer hobby course for kids of railway officers and employees as well as children of non-railway background was inaugurated today by Poonam Kumar, president of North Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (NCRWWO) on Tuesday. Classes of this course have been organized at Kalrav, Railgaon Colony in Subedarganj, informed chief public relation officer (CPRO) of NCR Shivam Sharma

During the summer hobby course, skating, Taekwondo, art and craft as well as dance classes will be organised under the direction of trained instructors up till June 10.

On this occasion NCRWWO members and office bearers including secretary Vandana Mishra besides Alka Mehta, Geetanjali Verma, Purnima Singh, Alka Agarwal, Richa Verma, Renu Ponia, Madhuri Singh and. Moushumi Chaudhary were present.

