RPF team wins Prayagraj Div volleyball competition
Team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Prayagraj division won the RPF Inter-Divisional Volleyball Competition-2022 conducted by Prayagraj Division at Regional Railway Protection Force Training Centre at Subedarganj on Tuesday.
Players of total five teams of Prayagraj, Agra and Jhansi Divisions besides NCR headquarters and Railway Protection Special Force participated in the competition.
The final match of the competition was played between Jhansi and Prayagraj division in which Prayagraj Division emerged victorious by defeating Jhansi Division in straight sets 25-11, 25-21 to lift the trophy.
The players of the winning and runner-up teams were rewarded with shields by Principal Chief Security Commissioner Ravindra Verma. Sub-Inspector Suraj Meena of NCR Headquarters was selected as the best player of the competition. The “Man of the Match” award for the final match went to constable Sandeep Pal of Prayagraj Division. The team of RPF North Central Railway was prepared by selecting the best players from this competition and who would now participate in the All-India RPF Volleyball Competition set to be held soon. Chief Security Commissioner, Senior Chief Security Commissioner, Prayagraj and other officers were present during the finals.
NCRWWO launches summer hobby course
Summer hobby course for kids of railway officers and employees as well as children of non-railway background was inaugurated today by Poonam Kumar, president of North Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (NCRWWO) on Tuesday. Classes of this course have been organized at Kalrav, Railgaon Colony in Subedarganj, informed chief public relation officer (CPRO) of NCR Shivam Sharma
During the summer hobby course, skating, Taekwondo, art and craft as well as dance classes will be organised under the direction of trained instructors up till June 10.
On this occasion NCRWWO members and office bearers including secretary Vandana Mishra besides Alka Mehta, Geetanjali Verma, Purnima Singh, Alka Agarwal, Richa Verma, Renu Ponia, Madhuri Singh and. Moushumi Chaudhary were present.
-
SC extends demolition deadline of Supertech twin towers till August 28
The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for the demolition of the 32-storeyed twin towers—Apex and Ceyane—in Noida to August 28, three months beyond the earlier deadline set by the court for May 22. The new date was requested by Edifice Engineering, the private firm contracted to demolish the towers.
-
Two sanitation workers die while cleaning manhole in Noida
Two men allegedly died of asphyxiation while cleaning a manhole without any safety gear in Phase 2 area of Noida, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the deceased have been identified as Sonu Singh (30), a resident of Bulandshahr and Shyam Babu (46), who hailed from Etah in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the incident took place in a sewer line in front of a textile company located at C-17 hosiery complex.
-
Six cyclists hurt after being hit by truck on Noida e-way
A group of six cyclists were injured after they were allegedly hit by a truck on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Tuesday morning, said police. The injured have been identified as Virendra Shukla, a resident of Logix Blossom County in Sector 137, Kumar Gaurav and Naveen Kumar, residents of Exotica Fresco in Sector 137, Sangeeta, a resident of Paramount Floraville in Sector 137, and Anshuman Gupta and Shivani Gupta, residents of Sector 14.
-
Two new Sheroes Hangout kiosks opened in Noida
The Sheroes Hangout cafe set up two kiosks at the Noida International Stadium in Sec 21 in collaboration with Noida Authority that aims to provide employment to acid attack survivors. These kiosks were inaugurated on Tuesday. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, performed by the CEO of the Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, MP of Noida, Mahesh Sharma, MLA Pankaj Singh, Alok Dixit Sheroes Beneficiaries, and the Chhanv Foundation team was present.
-
Long power cuts have led to water crisis in Lko areas: Jal Sansthan
Prolonged power cuts have led to water crisis in various areas of state capital. On Monday and Tuesday areas like Thakurganj, Fazullahganj, Rajni Khand, parts of Alambagh, Indira Nagar sector C received water supply through tankers. Jal Sansthan admitted that power cuts were creating problems in water supply. “There is difficulty in supplying water due to erratic power supply in more than half of the city,” Sansthan said.
