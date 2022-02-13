RRB exam candidates meet railway board panel in Prayagraj, share concerns

Nearly 100 candidates appearing in various railway examinations interacted with the high-powered committee formed by the railway board to look into the concerns of candidates appearing for the railway recruitment board (RRB’s) non-technical popular category (NTPC) and RRC level-1 exams.

The interactive session was held at the Coral Club where candidates aired their grievances before the committee.

The railway committee also sought their suggestions on the recruitment methodology.

“Committee members gave a patient audience to the candidates and responded to their queries through personal interactions. Many of the points raised by the candidates were noted down by the committee for further deliberations,” informed chief public relations officer of North Central Railway (NCR) Shivam Sharma.

Among the various concerns registered by the candidates were related to the normalisation process, shortlisting methodology for computer-based test-2 (CBT-2) and relaxation of medical standards.

Candidates also demanded an annual selection calendar to be issued by RRB and suggested that strict timelines should be followed regarding completion of examination process.

Candidates undergoing apprentice with NCR also attended the session and put forth their concerns.

The members of the committee including chairman Deepak Peter Gabriel, principal executive director, Railway Board besides members Rajiv Gandhi, executive director, RRB and Aditya Kumar, CPO (Administration), Western Railway, later on moved to the Divisional Railway Manager office and held discussions over the issue with DRM (in-charge) SK Singh and other officers.

During the interactive session with the candidates Sanjeev Dixit (ADRM, Prayagraj), Avdhesh Kumar (CPO, NCR), Ashish Sachan (Chairman RRC-Allahabad) and Rajesh Sharma (SrDPO, Prayagraj) were present. The session was moderated by RA Jamali, chairman RRB-Allahabad and Shivam Sharma, CPRO, NCR.