RRB-Prayagraj to conduct NTPC exam on June 15, 16 and 17
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the examination of Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) level-2, level-3 and level-5 candidates on June 15, 16 and 17.
Announcing this, on Monday, RRB-Prayagraj chairman RA Jamali said, “As per the schedule, the level-5 exam will be held on June 15, followed by a level-2 exam on June 16 and level-3 exam on June 17.
Ten days before the exam, RRB-Prayagraj will provide information about the districts where the exam centres would be located. Also, the candidates would be able to download the admit card from the official website four days before the exam, he added.
Apart from Uttar Pradesh, examination centres have been set up in Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.
For stage 2 of the CBT or Computer Based Test, preference has been given to set up exam centres in the surrounding districts. “RRB has decided that examination centres will be set up only in cities falling within a maximum radius of 500 km of a candidate’s residence,” officials said.
All posts falling within the same level of the 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT. The roll number for CBT-2 is the same as that for CBT-1.
It is worth mentioning that the CBT-2 examination of NTPC level-4 and level-6 was held on May 9 and 10. Candidates had faced problems reaching the exam centres set up in other states. Now a three-day time has been fixed for the examination of the posts falling under level-2, level-3 and level-5 with centres located in nearby cities.
Around 1.69 lakh candidates are set to appear in the examination, including 76,552 candidates for level-2 posts, 31,208 for level-3 posts and 62,038 in level-5 posts. There are 658 posts of junior clerk-cum-typist, account clerk-cum-typist etc in Level-2, 269 posts of commercial-cum-ticket clerk etc in level-3 and 2,587 posts of goods guard, senior commercial-cum-clerk in Level-5.
A candidate appearing for CBT-2 at different levels and on different dates will have a different e-call letter for each level/date. A candidate will take all his exams in the same city, but the exam centre may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip. The exams for a particular level will be scheduled in a single shift for candidates belonging to one RRB.
Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre before entry into the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar cards.
