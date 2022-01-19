11.5 lakh looted from Amritsar village bank

Amritsar Four unidentified men decamped with ₹11.5 lakh after looting the Nanoke Sudhar village branch of a Cooperative Bank on Wednesday; the area in under Ramdas police station. The incident took place at around 3:30pm when the bank staff was dealing with customers; eyewitnesses say the robbers had arrived at the bank in an Hyundai i-20 car. Before leaving the bank, the robbers snatched the rifle of the bank’s guard, Gurdev Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after the incident, station house officer (SHO) Ramdas Major Singh, along with other police officials, reached the spot and started investigation.

The guard said that two of the robbers entered the bank, posing as customers. “These two men started filling forms near the cash counter, while the other miscreants entered the bank and hit me on my head. They snatched my rifle and pointed their guns towards the cashier.” The accused also took away the digital video recorder of the CCTVs in the bank.

Police have registered a case of robbery at the Ramdas police station against unidentified persons and are scouring the footage of CCTVs in the area adjoining the bank.