Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Rupnagar AAP candidate gets notice for gathering crowd
others

Rupnagar AAP candidate gets notice for gathering crowd

According to the RO, Chadha violated these guidelines at a local temple and at a village; he has been asked to explain that why did he gather people without any prior permission
Rupnagar AAP candidate’s Facebook page led to the ECI notice to him; the RO said he had violated the ECI’s Covid guidelines. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 11:06 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Rupnagar Returning officer (RO) Gurwinder Singh Johal on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Rupnagar AAP candidate Dinesh Chadha for gathering people without any prior permission and violating the ECI’s Covid guidelines. The RO said the Facebook page of Dinesh Chadha showed that he had violated Covid Revised Broad Guidelines, 2022, which the ECI has issued.

“Chadha gathered a large group of people at Lalpura village (Nurpurbedi). Besides this, more people than the number fixed by the EC had gathered by him at Shri Baba Balak Nath Mandir, Ghanauli. Such a gathering by an AAP candidate without any prior permission is an open violation of the Code of Conduct,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Ranjish Hi Sahi review
Lohri 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP