Rupnagar AAP candidate gets notice for gathering crowd

According to the RO, Chadha violated these guidelines at a local temple and at a village; he has been asked to explain that why did he gather people without any prior permission
Rupnagar AAP candidate’s Facebook page led to the ECI notice to him; the RO said he had violated the ECI’s Covid guidelines. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 11:06 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Rupnagar Returning officer (RO) Gurwinder Singh Johal on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Rupnagar AAP candidate Dinesh Chadha for gathering people without any prior permission and violating the ECI’s Covid guidelines. The RO said the Facebook page of Dinesh Chadha showed that he had violated Covid Revised Broad Guidelines, 2022, which the ECI has issued.

“Chadha gathered a large group of people at Lalpura village (Nurpurbedi). Besides this, more people than the number fixed by the EC had gathered by him at Shri Baba Balak Nath Mandir, Ghanauli. Such a gathering by an AAP candidate without any prior permission is an open violation of the Code of Conduct,” he said.

