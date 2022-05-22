Rural artisans of Prayagraj bag first international order for their Moonj products
One District One Product (ODOP) initiative of the state government has started showing positive results here at Prayagraj. The different products being made from Moonj (dry grass) by the rural women as members of self-help groups (SHGs) in the trans-Yamuna area of the district are slowly and steadily gaining national and international recognition.
The moonj grass products made by one of the SHGs, managed by Bibi Fatima, 29 of Mahewa village in Chaka development block of Prayagraj have attracted an order from the US—the first international order for the women artisans.
The woman customer, Neeta Pawar, is the principal of a school and also owns a shop in Virginia, a southeastern state of the USA.
“She came across our products online and has asked me to send a specimen of all the products that we make here. These products would be put on display at her shop and as the orders come, I would be sending more pieces of the given items which have been asked by the customers,” shared Fatima who is an intermediate pass and a mother of two.
Fatima shared that her SHG has around 200 women members and all are busy making the items that they would be sending soon to the USA including wall hangings, toys, bouquets etc. “Although it would be a small order, going by the amount (Rs5000), this is for the first time that we have a customer from a different country who wants our product and we are excited as our Moonj product is already in great demand in various cities across India,” added Fatima, who learnt the art after her marriage, in 2013, from her mother-in-law, Aisha Begum, 54.
These women artisans working from their homes in villages like Mahewa, Dandi and Badoka among others in the Chaka development block, located around 20 km from Sangam city, are producing a wide range of products made from moonj like a basket (daliya), coasters, bags, decorative items, pen stands besides Jewellery pieces that are already attracting orders from different parts of India including Goa, New Delhi, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Interestingly, while a range of colours is used to make Moonj products more attractive, in the order received from the US, the customer has requested that no colours be used, shared Fatima.
The ODOP has changed the lives of over 500 women workers engaged in manufacturing Moonj products in Prayagraj. Earlier products like a ‘Dauri’ were sold for barely ₹50 while now a small paperweight sells for ₹120. The making cost is hardly ₹15, but the hard work makes it worth much more. On the other hand, wall hanging ranges from ₹500 to ₹700 each and bouquets also start from ₹300. Moonj’s artificial jewellery is priced at ₹300 and above.
-
Yogi thanks PM over excise duty cut on petrol-diesel, subsidy on LPG cylinder
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the slash in excise duty on petrol and diesel. Announcing the duty cut on LPG cylinders through tweets, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will give ₹200 per cylinder subsidy to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.
-
Eight killed as vehicle rams into tree in Dharwad
At least eight people were killed and 13 others sustained serious injuries after a multi utility vehicle rammed into a tree in north Karnataka's Dharwad district in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased include three children, and among those undergoing treatment, the condition of three people is critical. Except for one person, all deceased were members of one family. While four people died on the spot, three died in hospital.
-
BEST gets its first woman driver; women conductors to join soon
Meet 42-year-old city resident Laxmi Jadhav who has broken the glass ceiling to become the first woman who will drive a BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport bus starting next week. Jadhav will drive the bus route between Dharavi bus depot and south Mumbai. The decision to introduce women as bus drivers and conductors was taken in January. They have been introduced under wet lease model, under which contractors paid per kilometre provide buses with staff.
-
Karnataka chief minister Bommai denies talks of cabinet rejig in Delhi visit
No discussions took place with the Bharatiya Janata Party central leadership regarding the Karnataka cabinet rejig or expansion, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said after he visited New Delhi on Saturday. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Bommai said that the consultations during his visit revolved around the upcoming polls for Rajya Sabha and the legislative council. He added that he gave Union home minister Amit Shah's the list of candidates for the MLC and Rajya Sabha elections.
-
Ludhiana MC team removes encroachments near Shivpuri Chowk
The municipal corporation teams on Saturday removed encroachments near Shivpuri Chowk. The tehbazaari wing officials and encroachers had a face off as the teams confiscated their vends from the site. More news in brief Dist logs a fresh Covid case Ludhiana A fresh case of Covid-19 was reported in the district for the second consecutive day on Saturday. There were 15 active cases in the district on Saturday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics