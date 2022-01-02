Sacrilege bid meant to weaken SAD, SGPC: Akal Takht jathedar

Amritsar Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has claimed that the recent sacrilege bid at the Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) was meant to weaken the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). “These are representative bodies of Sikhs in political and religious fields,” the jathedar told a gathering that the SAD had organised at the Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple complex in protest against the Congress government of Punjab.

“Had the sacrilege culprit succeeded, the SGPC would have been targeted and a narrative would have been built against it. The SAD would also be targeted, because it is ruling over the SGPC. What else was the mission of this conspiracy? It was meant to shake the foundations of these organisations, but with the grace of the Guru, the culprit could not succeed,” the jathedar claimed.

SAD patriarch and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal said, “Dangerous conspiracies to install government stooges as “neo-Masands” in sacred gurdwaras are behind these events. These conspiracies are meant to weaken the Khalsa Panth and dilute its religious identity.”

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that a conspiracy was afoot to rob the state of its peace. Senior Akali leader and Rajya Sabha member Balwinder Singh Bhundar justified the lynching to death of the Golden Temple sacrilege suspect.

Sirsa deceived party which

gave it everything: Badal

Even as the agenda of the meeting was sacrilege, Delhi-based Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who resigned as chief of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and later withdrew it, remained the focus of speeches. “I have never named anyone publicly, but I would say that Sirsa deceived the party which gave him everything. His joining the BJP amounts to using bodies of 800 martyrs of the Kisan Andolan to further one’s political career. He should be ashamed,” Badal said. SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami also expressed distress over Sirsa’s move.

Sukhbir attacked farm leader Balbir Singh Rajewal. “Kisan organisations used to criticise us, even as we quit the Union ministry and later left the NDA alliance. Now, why is Rajewal inclined towards the BJP?”

In the presence of Badals, the jathedar claimed, “Whenever I visit foreign countries, Sikhs complain that the SAD and the SGPC do not talk about an Independent Sikh state or rule. Is this the reason behind their weakening? If these organisations weaken, there will be a ban on recitation of ‘Raj Karega Khalsa’ (Khalsa will rule) under a new rule in the historic gurdwaras. At least, the SGPC is keeping the demand of the Khalsa Rule alive. With the dissolution of the SGPC, this demand will be crushed.”

Opposing the recent arrest of Sikh youth Jagmeet Singh for secessionist activities, he said “Today, there is discrimination. We raise no objection if anyone talks about the Hindu Rashtra. However, we don’t accept the arrest of anyone for talking about Sikh Rashtra under sedition charges.” He added, “Is this not excess and tyranny? On the other side, calls are given to kill or eliminate a particular community openly. No action is taken.”

“Parkash Singh Badal has said the SAD will abide by what the Akal Takht Sahib directs it do. The SAD has been raising its voice against excesses; it should raise this voice even today if Sikhs or Hindus or Muslims face any kind of excesses,” he added.

