Home / Cities / Others / SAD 100th anniversary: 5-time Punjab CM Badal Sr to address party rally in Moga today
others

SAD 100th anniversary: 5-time Punjab CM Badal Sr to address party rally in Moga today

The Moga rally will be held over 100 acres, said SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, adding that Badal Sr’s address will also officially mark the party completing over a 100 years
Five-time Punjab CM and SAD patriach Parkash Singh Badal, aka, Badal Sr, will address the political rally aimed at reinvigorating the party cadre. (HT File)
Updated on Dec 14, 2021 01:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and five-time Punjab chief Parkash Singh Badal will address a rally in Moga on Tuesday to commemorate the party’s 100th anniversary. The party was formed on December 14, 1920, and had completed 100 years last year, but did not mark it in view of the farm stir.

Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) vice-president Satish Mishra will also address the gathering. Prominent Akali leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral, will be present on the occasion. The rally is seen as a major event, where the party will connect with its cadre and the electorate ahead of the 2022 polls.

The SAD is expecting a good turnout at the rally in Killi Chahalan village on the Ludhiana-Moga road. “The rally will begin the countdown of the Congress government which has betrayed every section of society and reneged on promises made to the people,” claimed Sukhbir, who visited the rally site. A photo exhibition has also been planned at the rally site to showcase the history of the party. It will exhibit the involvement of party in morchas and people-centric programmes, it had undertaken during its governments in the state.

