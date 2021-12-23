SAD gaining by Cong’s vendetta politics: Sukhbir

Sultanpur Lodhi Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Wednesday said the more the Congress government tried to suppress his party through vendetta politics, the more popular it would become.

“People have already seen through the Congress game, and will never forgive it for wasting five years in just politicising the sensitive issue of sacrilege,” he told a rally, in support of party candidate Capt Harminder Singh in Sultanpur Lodhi, in Kapurthala.

He added, “The SAD is not only fighting against the Congress party in Punjab, but also the Central government and the AAP government of Delhi. Attempts are also being made to weaken the party and our Sikh institutions.”

“The Congress is raking up the issue of sacrilege as well as registering a false case against Bikram Singh Majithia, only to divert attention from its failures. Punjabis also understand the double game that AAP, an anti-Punjab party, is playing in Punjab,” he claimed.

On the drugs case against Majithia, he said the Congress government had changed two DGPs and three Bureau of Investigation (BOI) directors to implement its vendetta. “Eventually, it was a DGP, not even eligible for empanelment as a regular DGP, who was given the post as a quid pro quo for registering a false case, who did it,” he alleged.

“We will take this corrupt and vengeful government to task. All those who are working outside the purview of the constitution will have to answer for their omissions and commissions as per law,” added Sukhbir.

“We are committed to development, including the construction of a ‘Bundh’, to ensure there is no crop damage due to flooding anywhere in the state,” said the Ferozepur MP.

Core committee meeting today

In the wake of recent attempts of sacrilege and the registration of an FIR against former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, Sukhbir has summoned a meeting of the party’s core committee, the top decision-making body, on Thursday.

In view of Majithia being booked in a drugs case, the party plans to launch protests and corner the Charanjit Singh Channi government on the issues of sacrilege and the alleged witch-hunt of the party’s top leaders, Badals and Majithia.

Since Channi has taken charge, the SAD has alleged, repeatedly, that the state government was hatching a conspiracy to implicate Sukhbir and Majithia in drug cases.

YAD to gherao offices of

SSPs, commissioners tomorrow

The Youth Akali Dal (YAD) on Wednesday announced that it gherao offices of district police heads across the state, including SSPs and commissioners, on December 24 (Friday), to protest against the registration of an FIR against Majithia.

YAD president Parambans Singh Romana has charged the Congress government of using the ‘personal opinion’ of a Punjab police officer, who was related to Majithia, but had a strained relationship. Romana alleged that DGP S Chattopadhyaya had breached all norms of professional policing, by ordering the registration of the case against Majithia.