SAD (Sanyukt) names 12 candidates

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Friday released the party’s list of candidates for 12 seats in Punjab assembly elections to be held on February 20. SAD (Sankyukt) is in an alliance with the BJP, which is contesting on 66 seats and former CM Capt Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) is to contest on 38 seats. SAD (Sanyukt) will contest on 13 seats

The names are Parminder Singh Dhindsa from Lehragaga; Soma Singh Gharachon (Dirba); Harpreet Singh Garcha (Sahnewal); Paramjit Kaur Gulshan (Jaitu); Sant Sukhwinder Singh Tibba (Mehal Kalan); Jagtar Singh Rajeana (Baghapurana) and Sanmukh Singh Mokha (Sunam).

In Doaba, Sarwan Singh Phillaur or Damanveer Singh Phillaur will contest from the Phillaur seat. The party will take a final decision on this, shortly. Manjit Singh Dasuha is party’s candidate from Urmar Tanda; Jugrajpal Singh Sahi (Sultanpur Lodhi). In the Majha region of the state, the party has fielded Daljit Singh Gill from Khemkaran, and Master Johar Singh from Qadian.

“Talks are on with alliance partners and his party may get more seats for which candidates will be announced shortly. On the Phillaur seat, the local populace wants Sarwan Singh to contest; Sarwan, however, wants his son Damanveer to contest. We will decide soon,” he added.

