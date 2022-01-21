Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SAD (Sanyukt) names 12 candidates

The alliance of Punjab Lok Congress, SAD Samyukt and BJP hopes to gain some traction in these Punjab assembly polls scheduled on February 20
SAD Sanyukt president and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsal; his party, in all likely hood will contest on 13 seats in Punjab assembly polls. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 11:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Friday released the party’s list of candidates for 12 seats in Punjab assembly elections to be held on February 20. SAD (Sankyukt) is in an alliance with the BJP, which is contesting on 66 seats and former CM Capt Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) is to contest on 38 seats. SAD (Sanyukt) will contest on 13 seats

The names are Parminder Singh Dhindsa from Lehragaga; Soma Singh Gharachon (Dirba); Harpreet Singh Garcha (Sahnewal); Paramjit Kaur Gulshan (Jaitu); Sant Sukhwinder Singh Tibba (Mehal Kalan); Jagtar Singh Rajeana (Baghapurana) and Sanmukh Singh Mokha (Sunam).

In Doaba, Sarwan Singh Phillaur or Damanveer Singh Phillaur will contest from the Phillaur seat. The party will take a final decision on this, shortly. Manjit Singh Dasuha is party’s candidate from Urmar Tanda; Jugrajpal Singh Sahi (Sultanpur Lodhi). In the Majha region of the state, the party has fielded Daljit Singh Gill from Khemkaran, and Master Johar Singh from Qadian.

“Talks are on with alliance partners and his party may get more seats for which candidates will be announced shortly. On the Phillaur seat, the local populace wants Sarwan Singh to contest; Sarwan, however, wants his son Damanveer to contest. We will decide soon,” he added.

