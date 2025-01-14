Sadhus earns titles like ‘Jagadguru’, others for their knowledge, meditation

ksandeep.kumar@livehindustan.com Vehicles of sadhus bearing their titles with pride in tent city of Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Many sadhus, sanyasis and ascetics in the Mahakumbh-2025 fair have prefixes like ‘Jagadguru’, ‘Shankaracharya’, ‘Shrimat Parmahansa’, ‘Parivaajrakacharya’, ‘Brahmanishtha’, ‘Anantshree’, ‘Vibhushit’, ‘108’, ‘1008’ prominently displayed before their names at the entrances of their camps as well as on their vehicles.

As visitors pass by the camps of different Akharas in Sector 20 or glance at the camps of other sadhus in the tent city, they see these titles that describe the knowledge, seniority and even penance performed by the ascetics. For the devotees, these titles not only increase their faith in the sadhus but also leave them awestruck.

Some titles are given by tradition, while some have to be earned. For example, the title of ‘Jagadguru’ is conferred when a sage writes a worthy commentary (comprehensive explanation of the meaning of the texts) on holy ancient texts like Upanishads, Brahmasutra and Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.

“These titles are formally granted by monastic orders in grand ceremonies in the presence of the sadhu community,” said Naga sadhu Swami Mahakaal Giri from Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

On the other hand, titles like ‘Shankaracharya’, ‘Ramanujacharya’, ‘Ramanandacharya’ etc are given in accordance with religious traditions. Apart from this, titles like ‘108’, ‘1008’, ‘Shri Shri 108’ or ‘Shri Shri 1008’ also have their own meanings.

Ashutosh Mishra, a disciple of noted sadhu Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya, said when 27 constellations rotate in four phases, the sum total comes to 108. Writing this title means that a sadhu has mastered the 27 constellations on the basis of his knowledge. “Shri means blessed with divine grace,” he added.

“It is a different matter that there are many sadhus who have started using such titles without earning any special qualification,” Mishra claimed.

‘108’ and ‘1008’ on mobile numbers, vehicles too

Many sadhus, who have come to the mega fair, have their mobile numbers ending with ‘108’ and ‘1008’ in accordance with the titles earned by them.

These numbers can also be found as vehicle numbers of some of these sadhus. The number ‘1008’ is written on all the vehicles of ‘Maha Mandaleshwars’ and ‘Jyotirmayanand Swamis’.