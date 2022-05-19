Sangam city’s civil defence post warden bags UP govt citation
For his commendable work in the field of civil defence, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to award a citation to Mani Mehra, post warden of Chowk Division, Prayagraj for the year 2020. His name figures in the list of eight other individuals working for civil defence and chosen from across the state on whom the honour is being bestowed this time.
For the last 20 years, Mani Mehra has rendered service to the people which includes setting up of awareness camps, distribution of blankets and setting up shelters during winters, working hand in hand with district administration in executing social events like Kumbh Mela and Magh Mela each year, ensuring all the festivals pass off peacefully, helping the administration in maintaining law and order and emergency services during pandemic.
During lockdowns in 2020 and in 2021 he had arranged distribution of free food, facemasks and sanitizers for more than 2000 needy people.
Earlier, for his service, he was awarded with Civil Defence Directorate certificate in 2018 and he had also achieved the rare feat of being awarded the most prestigious Disc Medal from Director General Fire Service and Home Guard, New Delhi in 2020. For the first time in 50 years a civil defence volunteer had bagged this award.
Expressing his gratitude to the UP government, Mehra said that such honours are recognition of the relentless team effort in the service of humanity. Anil Kumar Gupta, chief warden of civil defence appreciated the selfless endeavour of Mehra and congratulated the entire team of volunteers. Also expressing his happiness, Sudhir Saxena, divisional warden of Chowk area said it’s a matter of pride for the city of Prayagraj.
School astronomy labs stoke interest of young & old alike
Lucknow: Astronomy laboratories set up in government schools in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh have become a star attraction. Not only students but also adults flock the labs to learn about planets, stars, solar system and other fascinating aspects of the universe. Through telescopes, children and village residents can admire the beauty of the moon, sky and other astronomical bodies. Master teachers' trainers were chosen to provide training to the other teachers.
In 43 days, Punjab power corporation collects ₹694 lakh fine from violators across state
Amid a deepening power crisis, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited is going all out to rein in on electricity violators and has imposed penalty to the tune of ₹694 lakh in the past 43 days across the state. Teams of the distribution wing have been conducting systematic checking in their areas to curb power thefts. According to officials, the teams have checked 54,212 connections and detected a total of 5,228 violations.
Allahabad Univ’s online UG final year exams to be MCQ-based
Allahabad University on Wednesday made it clear that the UG theory examinations 2021-22, including that of BA, BSc, BSc (Home Science) and BCom final year, will be MCQ-based (multiple choice questions) and conducted in online mode only. AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor said that these MCQs will cover the reduced/curtailed syllabus as reported by the respective departments. For these online exams, students will be appearing from their homes/hostels.
Punjab cabinet approves ₹1,500/acre for farmers opting for direct seeding of rice
The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday approved ₹1,500 per acre incentive to farmers for sowing paddy through DSR (direct seeding of rice) technique. A sum of ₹450 crore has been earmarked to provide incentive to farmers for promotion of the less water consuming and cost-effective DSR technique. According to a government spokesperson, this step would be instrumental in saving nearly 15-20% more water than the conventional puddling (kaddu) method of paddy cultivation.
Akhilesh seeks judicial probe into woman’s killing in Siddharth Nagar village
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday demanded a judicial inquiry into killing of a woman by police during a raid in Kodra Grant village of Siddharth Nagar on April 14. Yadav reached Kodra Grant in Siddharth Nagar and assured justice to the victim's family. He said his party would work with the victim's family to ensure they got justice and he would also raise the issue in the state assembly.
