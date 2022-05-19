Sangam city’s civil defence post warden bags UP govt citation

For his commendable work in the field of civil defence, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to award a citation to Mani Mehra, post warden of Chowk Division, Prayagraj for the year 2020. His name figures in the list of eight other individuals working for civil defence and chosen from across the state on whom the honour is being bestowed this time.

For the last 20 years, Mani Mehra has rendered service to the people which includes setting up of awareness camps, distribution of blankets and setting up shelters during winters, working hand in hand with district administration in executing social events like Kumbh Mela and Magh Mela each year, ensuring all the festivals pass off peacefully, helping the administration in maintaining law and order and emergency services during pandemic.

During lockdowns in 2020 and in 2021 he had arranged distribution of free food, facemasks and sanitizers for more than 2000 needy people.

Earlier, for his service, he was awarded with Civil Defence Directorate certificate in 2018 and he had also achieved the rare feat of being awarded the most prestigious Disc Medal from Director General Fire Service and Home Guard, New Delhi in 2020. For the first time in 50 years a civil defence volunteer had bagged this award.

Expressing his gratitude to the UP government, Mehra said that such honours are recognition of the relentless team effort in the service of humanity. Anil Kumar Gupta, chief warden of civil defence appreciated the selfless endeavour of Mehra and congratulated the entire team of volunteers. Also expressing his happiness, Sudhir Saxena, divisional warden of Chowk area said it’s a matter of pride for the city of Prayagraj.