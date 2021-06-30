Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Sangrur sacrilege case: SGPC chief, Singla meet Jolian residents
Sangrur sacrilege case: SGPC chief, Singla meet Jolian residents

Bibi Jagir Kaur demanded that relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Preventions) Act and Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code be added in the case
By HT Correspondent, Sangrur
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 01:01 AM IST
SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur meeting the residents of Jolian village in Sangrur on Tuesday. (HT photo)

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur on Tuesday visited the gurdwara in Sangrur’s Jolian village where a ‘bir’ (copy of Guru Granth Sahib) was found burnt on Friday.

She demanded that relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Preventions) Act and Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code be added in the case.

“I gave a cheque of 10 lakh to the residents of the village for gurdwara maintenance. However, a delegation of SGPC earlier in the day met senior police officials seeking UAPA in the case. Also, we demand Section 302 of the IPC and fast-track hearing to punish the guilty in the case,” said Jagir Kaur.

The SGPC chief said that two sewadars will be recruited at the gurdwara and their salary will be paid by the SGPC. “We also honoured the youths, who saved the birs after the firing incident, with 13,000 each,” she added.

When asked about Sikh outfits holding SGPC responsible for such incidents across the state, she said, “Sikh organisations should not try to take political mileage of the incident and the community should unite.”

Meanwhile, Punjab school education Vijay Inder Singla along with Sangrur Ramvir deputy commissioner, SSP Vivek Sheel Soni visited the village and assured the residents that besides finding out the truth of the matter, strict legal action would be taken against the culprits. The cabinet minister directed the SSP to complete the probe at the earliest.

