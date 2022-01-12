Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan students demand BA, MA degrees, stage protest

The students of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan (SVDV) Faculty, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), staged a demonstration on Tuesday demanding that Shastri and Acharya degrees be changed to graduate (Bachelor of Arts) and postgraduate (Master of Arts) respectively.

They submitted a memorandum of their demands to dean Faculty of SVDV Prof Kamlesh Jha.

Adhokshaj Pandey, a research scholar at SVDV said that the degree of Shastri and Acharya given by the Faculty of SVDV, BHU is not being validated in competitive examinations which are conducted across the country.

“Due to this our future hangs in balance,” he said.

“We demand Shastri Acharya degrees should be changed to BA and MA respectively. After making the change a letter in this regard must be sent to the UGC, higher education department, Indian Army and the organizations which conduct the competitive examinations,” said Pandey who was among the students who participated in the demonstration.

“For the last many years, degrees of Shastri and Acharya are not being considered for the post of Dharmashiksh (religious teacher) in the army and this is not appropriate. We demand that the Shastri degree and Acharya degrees be changed to graduate and postgraduate degrees respectively. If BHU administration doesn’t listen to our demands, all the students of SVDV will stage a big demonstration,” said Shashikant Mishra, a research scholar.

He said that several students like Shubham Tiwari, Satendra Mishra, Prem Prakash, Omkar Shastri, Alok, Sishu, Dileep, Ranjit Prasant were present.