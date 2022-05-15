Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Sanskriti University convocation: UP deputy CM assures students of better job opportunities
others

Sanskriti University convocation: UP deputy CM assures students of better job opportunities

He says under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the government managed to weed out criminals and mafia dominant in the state, before 2017.
UP deputy CMat the Sanskriti University convocation (HT photo)
Published on May 15, 2022 07:30 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak assured students that now there are better job opportunities for them as no foul practices are allowed under the BJP regime in the state. He said under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the government managed to weed out criminals and mafia dominant in the state, before 2017.

Pathak was addressing the students and faculty members during the Sanskriti University convocation in Mathura on Saturday. Pathak was accompanied by the minister for higher education Yogendra Upadhaya, and the chairman of the state higher education council Girish Chandra Tripathi. RK Gupta, chairman, Sachin Gupta, the secretary of Sanskriti group of institutions and chairman for U.P. minority commission Ashfaq Saifi were also present.

“Students now have better chances because competitive exams are held with transparency and fairness. Jobs are now for deserving and not confined to a segment as witnessed in the past regimes in Uttar Pradesh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath with his commitment to the development of the state has weeded out criminals and mafia. None can encroach the land of poor now in the state,” claimed Pathak.

RELATED STORIES

Vice-chancellor Tanmay Goswami presented the annual report of the university, founded in 2016.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP