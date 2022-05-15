Sanskriti University convocation: UP deputy CM assures students of better job opportunities
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak assured students that now there are better job opportunities for them as no foul practices are allowed under the BJP regime in the state. He said under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the government managed to weed out criminals and mafia dominant in the state, before 2017.
Pathak was addressing the students and faculty members during the Sanskriti University convocation in Mathura on Saturday. Pathak was accompanied by the minister for higher education Yogendra Upadhaya, and the chairman of the state higher education council Girish Chandra Tripathi. RK Gupta, chairman, Sachin Gupta, the secretary of Sanskriti group of institutions and chairman for U.P. minority commission Ashfaq Saifi were also present.
“Students now have better chances because competitive exams are held with transparency and fairness. Jobs are now for deserving and not confined to a segment as witnessed in the past regimes in Uttar Pradesh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath with his commitment to the development of the state has weeded out criminals and mafia. None can encroach the land of poor now in the state,” claimed Pathak.
Vice-chancellor Tanmay Goswami presented the annual report of the university, founded in 2016.
Meja sanctuary: Forest dept on alert to protect Prayagraj blackbucks
Alarmed over an incident in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh where three cops were killed in firing by blackbuck poachers, the forest department in Prayagraj has alerted its staff at the blackbuck sanctuary at Chand Khamaria and Mahuli areas of Meja in trans-Yamuna. There are around 13 hectares of forest area in Meja, bordering Madhya Pradesh. Half a dozen watchtowers are used to keep an eye on the forest area and the movement of blackbucks.
Two arrested for trying to siphon off ₹78 lakh by forging MLA’s cheque
Mumbai Two people have been arrested for an alleged attempt to dupe Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary from Sewri constituency. The accused allegedly tried to transfer ₹78 lakh from the Sena leader's bank account by using a bogus cheque with his forged signature. The accused have been identified as Suketu Rameshchandra Dave, 47, a resident of Ahmadabad and Jayesh Chandrakant Shah, 54, a resident of Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali.
Case registered against auto dealer for issuing fake number plates
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the owner of a Charkop-based automobile store- Ria Dealership- for allegedly cheating more than 20 people by selling them two-wheelers and issuing fake number plates without registering them with the RTOs. The racket was unearthed three days ago by the Kandivali traffic police during a nakabandi at SV Road.
Man arrested for ATM card fraud
Mumbai A 32-year-old plumber has been arrested for switching ATM cards of unsuspecting victims and withdrawing cash from their accounts. When the accused Sambhav Acharya was searched, the Mahim police found at least 50 non-usable ATM debit cards in his possession of different banks. According to the police, on March 30, a 56-year-old woman went to the ATM centre near Paradise Cinema at Mahim at 1.30 pm to generate a PIN number.
On an emotional journey with old parents
A play Akhari Vasant penned and directed by Shubdeep Raha took Lucknowites on an emotional ride. Raha, a National School of Drama alumnus and presently a faculty at Bhartendu Natya Academy, was inspired by what he saw at an old-age home in Siliguri as a kid. The story revolved around an old couple Sudhir and Geeta living alone in India after their only son with Sudhir's wife settle abroad.
