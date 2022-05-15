Sanskriti University convocation: UP deputy CM assures students of better job opportunities

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak assured students that now there are better job opportunities for them as no foul practices are allowed under the BJP regime in the state. He said under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the government managed to weed out criminals and mafia dominant in the state, before 2017.

Pathak was addressing the students and faculty members during the Sanskriti University convocation in Mathura on Saturday. Pathak was accompanied by the minister for higher education Yogendra Upadhaya, and the chairman of the state higher education council Girish Chandra Tripathi. RK Gupta, chairman, Sachin Gupta, the secretary of Sanskriti group of institutions and chairman for U.P. minority commission Ashfaq Saifi were also present.

“Students now have better chances because competitive exams are held with transparency and fairness. Jobs are now for deserving and not confined to a segment as witnessed in the past regimes in Uttar Pradesh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath with his commitment to the development of the state has weeded out criminals and mafia. None can encroach the land of poor now in the state,” claimed Pathak.

Vice-chancellor Tanmay Goswami presented the annual report of the university, founded in 2016.