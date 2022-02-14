Sant Ravidas birth anniversary: BHU Bahujan Unit to take out Samta Rath on Feb 16

VARANASI The Bahujan Unit of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will organise various programmes on the campus to mark 645th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji on February 16, said patron of the unit, Prof MP Ahirwar.

He said that an attractive tableau of Sant Ravidas with a Samata Rath would be taken out from the BHU campus on this occasion. BHU vice chancellor Prof Sudhir K Jain would flag off the Samata Rath from the Amphitheater ground at the University.

Prof Ahirwar said that as part of the programme, a two-day international seminar would begin on February 14. It is being organised jointly under the aegis of BHU Bahujan Unit (SC ST Student Programme Organising Committee) and British Ravidassia Heritage Foundation.

Scholars from various universities of the country and the abroad will participate in the seminar. They will present their research papers during the two-day international seminar on the life and times of Sant Ravidas ji. The visiting scholars of the seminar will include scholars from United Kingdom, Canada as well as many scholars from various universities of Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, said Prof Ahirwar.