School teacher ends life in Nuh, holds colleagues responsible in suicide note

PTI |
May 03, 2025 11:47 PM IST

Gurugram, A teacher allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at a government secondary school in Haryana's Nuh district on Saturday, police said.

An eight-page suicide note was found from the spot, in which the teacher levelled serious allegations against his colleagues at the school located in Khori Khurd village, police said.

Police have registered an FIR against the eight teachers named in the note at the Sadar Tauru police station, officials said.

According to police, Jaipal , a resident of Majra village in Haryana's Rewari distrit, worked as a junior basic teacher in the government school at Khori Khurd village.

There was a long-standing dispute between Jaipal and few of his colleagues over felling of trees and other arrangements on the school campus, a spokesman of Nuh Police said.

On Saturday afternoon, Jaipal consumed some poisonous substance on the school premises. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment, the spokesman said.

Police found a suicide note from Jaipal's possession, in which he claimed that he was harassed repeatedly for trying to rectify some “irregularities” in the school.

He also complained to the district administration and the education department about alleged felling of trees on the campus, but no action was taken, Jaipal claimed in the note.

He named eight teachers of the school, including Suman Sharma, Jitendra Dalal, Ramesh Gera and Mahender Sharma, in his suicide note, accusing them of threatening to implicate him in false cases.

He was forced to take the extreme step due to this continuous harassment, Jaipal claimed in the note.

"Police have lodged an FIR on the basis of the suicide note. The body was handed over to Jaipal’s family members after autopsy. The allegations levelled in the note will be examined by experts and action will be taken as per the law,” the spokesman said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

