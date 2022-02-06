Schools to reopen, night curfew to be lifted in Bihar as Covid cases decline

PATNA: With the Covid-19 surge showing a significant decline in the state, the state government on Sunday decided to lift the night curfew and relax several other curbs which were in place for almost a month.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the crisis management group(CMG) chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Apprising about the decisions of the CMG, the CM tweeted that all social, political, entertainment, cultural and religious functions could be organized after getting prior permission from the respective district administrations. “Only 200 persons will be allowed to participate in a marriage or last rite rituals,” said the post, adding that the people of this state must follow the norms of social distancing and wear masks all the time during outdoor activities.

As per the orders issued by the home department, all schools, colleges, coaching institutes, religious places, shops, and malls will remain open during their normal business hours. While colleges and coaching institutes have been allowed to operate with full attendance, the schools have been asked to resume classes for students up to eight standard with 50% capacity. However, classes from nine and above will function normally.

The order further stated that all government and private offices would operate normally. However, only fully vaccinated persons would be allowed entry. All operations of judicial institutions will be guided as per the directions of the Patna high court.

The government had on January 6 clamped many restrictions, including night curfew, which was imposed from 10 pm till 5 am after the state started recording 35,000 Covid cases per day.

Additional chief secretary, home, Chaitanya Prasad said that cinema halls, gymnasiums, indoor stadiums, clubs, and swimming pools have been allowed to reopen with 50% capacity. “The new guidelines will remain in force till February 13, after which the situation will be reviewed,” he added.

The order also stipulated that the private institutions, shops, and malls should be manned only by fully vaccinated persons. The owners and managers of such offices will have to ensure that all the persons working there are vaccinated and sanitizer dispensers are installed at the entry points.

