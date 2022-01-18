Search ops intensified, zero tolerance for drugs: Punjab Police

Chandigarh Chief director Vigilance Bureau-cum-State Police Nodal Officer (SPNO) Ishwar Singh on Monday said assembly elections in the state will be conducted in a fair and transparent manner, with the Punjab Police intensifying search operations, especially in border districts, and along the international border. “Vigil is being kept on illegal activities in doubtful/vulnerable areas,” he said, adding that the BSF, the PAP, CID units, special branch, excise and taxation department and dog squad and anti-sabotage Teams.

The statement from the SPNO office added said apart from conducting conventional combing and search operations, Punjab Police has been using technology-driven policing. “Drones are being deployed to conduct aerial surveys to cover inaccessible areas of Mand along Beas and Sutlej rivers,” the statement said, adding that during search operations, special attention is being paid to isolated areas, unpaved roads (Pagdandi), tubewells, freshly dug out areas, freshly cleared areas inside fields, Deras/Gujjar outside villages.

The Punjab DGP, along with the SPNO held a high-level meeting with the CPs/SSPs of the state, on Monday, to prevent inflow of drugs in the state. The force has been instructed to follow a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and bootlegging ahead of elections.

The SPNO added that Joint Task Force teams have been formed in each district and raids are being conducted on a routine basis to ensure that no illegal activity takes place. On Monday itself, Amritsar Rural Police recovered 1,100 kg of illicit liquor; the Batala Police recovered 620kg of illicit liquor during raids, he added.