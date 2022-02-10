Second consecutive time: Atiq, his family members likely to remain out of the poll fray

PRAYAGRAJ: For the second consecutive time, Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his family members are likely to remain out of the poll fray.

In 2017, Atiq was all set to contest the polls from Kanpur Cantonment seat as a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate before being denied a ticket while this time his wife Shaista Parveen, who was to file her papers as All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate from Allahabad west seat of Prayagraj, backed out at the last moment failing to file her papers on Tuesday, the last day of nomination for the fifth phase of assembly polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Divisional spokesperson of AIMIM, Afsar Mehmood, said that the party had given Allahabad west seat to Shaista Parveen but she failed to file her papers. “Her family members said that Atiq Ahmad, her husband, did not take a final call on this, therefore she did not file her papers,” he added.

Before 2017, Atiq or one of his family members has been contesting the polls without a gap for the past around three decades. At present lodged in Ahmedabad jail, Atiq has been a five-time MLA from Allahabad west, including thrice as an independent candidate in 1989, 1991 and 1993, besides once as a SP and Apna Dal candidate in 1996 and 2002, respectively.

However, when he became an MP from Phulpur in 2004, he vacated the seat and had fielded his brother Khalid Azim, who however lost to BSP’s Raju Pal in 2004 by-polls. Following murder of Raju, in which both Atiq and his brother are main accused, the 2005 by-polls saw Atiq’s brother Khalid as SP candidate beating Raju’s widow Pooja Pal of BSP and emerging victorious.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2007 assembly elections, however, Pooja Pal as BSP candidate defeated Khalid in the polls fray on SP ticket and then again retained the seat in 2012, this time beating Atiq who had contested on Apna Dal ticket.

Atiq’s wife had declared joining AIMIM some months back and at that time AIMIM leaders had said that Atiq and his kin may contest from as many as five assembly seats. However, Atiq’s two sons Umar and Ali are on the run in connection with different cases and younger brother Ashraf is also in Bareilly jail.

It is worth mentioning that since over a decade Atiq’s political career is on decline. Atiq was arrested in connection with the attack on SHUATS employees in 2017 and since then SP has distanced itself from him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After being shifted to different jails in Uttar Pradesh, Atiq was transferred to Ahmedabad Jail on the instructions of Supreme Court.

In 2019 also, Atiq at that time lodged in Naini Central Jail, had conveyed his intentions to contest the parliamentary polls from Varanasi against PM Narendra Modi and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia had even said that he would contest under its banner but he had backed out after failing to get bail from the special court (MP and MLA) and the Allahabad High Court.