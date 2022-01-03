Section of farm unions against Modi visit at opposition’s behest: Punjab BJP incharge

Ludhiana With farm unions announcing that they will protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Ferozepur on January 5, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP, Dushyant Gautam, stated that a section of farm unions were working under the influence of opposition parties to oppose PM Modi and defame the BJP.

Gautam was in the city to review preparations for the rally; he also conducted a meeting with BJP leaders at the Circuit House on Monday.

“PM Modi has been working to increase the income of farmers and will be making big announcements for the state. Opposition parties, however, are trying to find reasons to oppose BJP with baseless issues,” he claimed, adding that a large number of leaders/MLAs, including those of the Congress, have been making a beeline to join the BJP in Punjab. When questioned about MLA Balwinder Singh returning to the Congress party, six days after induction into the BJP, Gautam said Balwinder still believed in PM Modi and BJP. “

Responding to PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s allegations that the BJP pressures corrupt leaders through central government investigation agencies, Gautam said, “The BJP follows its own criteria, but if Sidhu knows that his party’s leaders are corrupt, then why is he not acting against them.” BJP district president Pushpinder Singal said over 15,000 workers from Ludhiana, in over 500 buses and cars, will participate in PM’s rally in Ferozepur.

