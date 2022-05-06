Security guard injured in Prayagraj as gun goes off accidentally

A security guard got injured after his gun went off accidentally while he was doing duty at a jewellery showroom in Civil Lines area on Thursday afternoon.

Civil Lines police rushed the guard, who received serious injuries in his hand, to the hospital.

Police said Mangaleshwar Pandey aka Sonu, 40, a resident of Jhunsi area, was on duty at a jewelry showroom, when the gun he was holding went off.

As a result, some of his fingers were blown away and his palm too was badly injured, eyewitnesses said.

Eye witnesses said that the guard was spotted running towards a police outpost nearby for help. SHO Civil Lines Virendra Yadav got him admitted to SRN hospital.

“We have taken the gun in our possession and CCTV footages are being scanned. Preliminary investigations suggest that the gun went off on its own,” Yadav added.