Security guard injured in Prayagraj as gun goes off accidentally
A security guard got injured after his gun went off accidentally while he was doing duty at a jewellery showroom in Civil Lines area on Thursday afternoon.
Civil Lines police rushed the guard, who received serious injuries in his hand, to the hospital.
Police said Mangaleshwar Pandey aka Sonu, 40, a resident of Jhunsi area, was on duty at a jewelry showroom, when the gun he was holding went off.
As a result, some of his fingers were blown away and his palm too was badly injured, eyewitnesses said.
Eye witnesses said that the guard was spotted running towards a police outpost nearby for help. SHO Civil Lines Virendra Yadav got him admitted to SRN hospital.
“We have taken the gun in our possession and CCTV footages are being scanned. Preliminary investigations suggest that the gun went off on its own,” Yadav added.
-
Lalitpur case: Rape survivor had lodged FIR against parents in November
The 13-year-old rape survivor in the Lalitpur case had lodged an FIR against her parents at the Pali police station in November last year, alleging that she was regularly abused and beaten up. Pali is the same police station in Lalitpur district where the station house officer Tilak Dhari Saroj allegedly sexually assaulted the girl on April 27, days after she was allegedly raped over three days in Bhopal by four people.
-
Retired Delhi Police officers to be given military-like last rites
Retired officers of the Delhi Police will also be accorded funerals with official honours and a wreath will be laid on their mortal remains on behalf of the commissioner of police, a recognition that has so far been reserved only for serving officers who die in the line of duty, according to an order released by the force.
-
PhD admission: New UGC guidelines to be implemented from 2022-23
New guidelines of University Grants Commission for PhD scholars would be implemented in Allahabad University from academic session 2022-23. Since, AU would be holding admissions for the PhD courses against the vacant seats at the main campus and its constituent colleges for the academic session 2021-22, the UGC guidelines for PhD aspirants who haven't cleared National Eligibility Test or aren't eligible for Junior Research Fellowship won't be implemented at AU.
-
Deaflympics: Gorakhpur girl Aditya star of India’s golden effort in badminton
A family in Gorakhpur went sleepless on Thursday as they - parents Digvijay Nath Yadav, his wife Ankur Yadav and two kids Pallavi and Aviral – remained glued to the laptop to watch the elder daughter, Aditya Yadav, in action at the Deaflympics in Brazil. Besides many, Uttar Pradesh's chief minister, Yogi Adityanath too hailed the success of Aditya Yadav.
-
Rural parts of Pune report higher vaccination rate than urban areas
From the last few days, vaccination rate at rural areas in Pune is higher than that of city areas, according to the data furnished from CoWin app. Pune rural has seen over 11,741 jabs on May 4 against 5,632 jabs in urban areas of Pune district. Speaking about the numbers in urban areas, Dr Suryakant Deokar,PMC immunisation officer said that in the PMC limits, first and second dose beneficiaries have received their jabs.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics