Self-reliant gram sabhas: Need to stop husbands acting on behalf of women village heads: expert

Renowned Panchayati Raj expert from West Bengal, Dilip Da on Saturday said that the intervention of husbands of women village heads in the Panchayat works must stop to achieve the goal of making gram sabhas self-reliant.

He was speaking in a discussion regarding the strengthening of the gram sabha in Banvasi Seva Ashram in Sonbhadra on Saturday. The training of the members was organised in collaboration with Mission Samridhi and Banavasi Seva Ashram.

The intervention of the husbands of women village heads in the panchayat works must stop. And the unnecessary intervention of the BDO and secretary should also stop or else, the self-reliance of gram sabhas will not be able to take shape.

Gram sabhas should start taking a tax for development work and the government should spend 30% of the income on Panchayats, as is being done in Kerala and West Bengal, he said.

To strengthen the gram sabhas, regular meetings should be held and identification of problems and execution of works according to the rules, should be completed in a time-bound manner.

State Manager of Mission Samridhi and social worker Shachi Singh along with Virendra Rai, Devnath Singh, Umesh Choubey, Shiv Narayan, Veer Singh, Ashok, Meena Devi, Krishna, Bechan Ram and Raghunath Bhai were present on this occasion.