Self-reliant gram sabhas: Need to stop husbands acting on behalf of women village heads: expert
Renowned Panchayati Raj expert from West Bengal, Dilip Da on Saturday said that the intervention of husbands of women village heads in the Panchayat works must stop to achieve the goal of making gram sabhas self-reliant.
He was speaking in a discussion regarding the strengthening of the gram sabha in Banvasi Seva Ashram in Sonbhadra on Saturday. The training of the members was organised in collaboration with Mission Samridhi and Banavasi Seva Ashram.
The intervention of the husbands of women village heads in the panchayat works must stop. And the unnecessary intervention of the BDO and secretary should also stop or else, the self-reliance of gram sabhas will not be able to take shape.
Gram sabhas should start taking a tax for development work and the government should spend 30% of the income on Panchayats, as is being done in Kerala and West Bengal, he said.
To strengthen the gram sabhas, regular meetings should be held and identification of problems and execution of works according to the rules, should be completed in a time-bound manner.
State Manager of Mission Samridhi and social worker Shachi Singh along with Virendra Rai, Devnath Singh, Umesh Choubey, Shiv Narayan, Veer Singh, Ashok, Meena Devi, Krishna, Bechan Ram and Raghunath Bhai were present on this occasion.
-
Political parties in Pune take call on course of agitations, set code of conduct
With civic polls inching closer, political agitations in the city have taken an aggressive turn. Political representatives in the city, along with police officials framed a code of conduct on Saturday, to maintain Pune's political culture. Political experts pointed out that it is rare for political parties come together and frame such rules for agitations against each other and respect the demonstration in a democratic way.
-
Aligarh police warn against offensive social media comments
Agra The Aligarh police have warned people against posting provocative and communally sensitive posts on social media and have booked three for such comments. “Careless approach on the part of an individual while posting irresponsible comments on social media might land him or her behind the bars. The Aligarh police are keeping close vigil on those indulging in such activities and they would be booked under section 505/153A/295A/298 of Indian Penal Code,”' saidSSP Kalanidhi Naithanii.
-
Chased by humans, ailing leopardess dies
An unconscious leopard which later died, was suffering from anaemia and a lung infection, a divisional forest officer quoting post-mortem examination reports said, on Saturday. The examination conducted by a panel of three veterinary doctors on Saturday, revealed that the leopard found in Navinnagar village, under the Matera police station area, on Friday, had been suffering from anaemia and a lung infection, divisional forest officer (DFO), Bahraich, Manish Singh said.
-
Yogi thanks PM over excise duty cut on petrol-diesel, subsidy on LPG cylinder
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the slash in excise duty on petrol and diesel. Announcing the duty cut on LPG cylinders through tweets, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will give ₹200 per cylinder subsidy to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.
-
Eight killed as vehicle rams into tree in Dharwad
At least eight people were killed and 13 others sustained serious injuries after a multi utility vehicle rammed into a tree in north Karnataka's Dharwad district in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased include three children, and among those undergoing treatment, the condition of three people is critical. Except for one person, all deceased were members of one family. While four people died on the spot, three died in hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics