Sentinels of democracy: Centenarians who have voted in each election in UP’s Prayagraj

Despite advancing age, many nonagenarians, some centenarian and few super centenarian voters are anxiously waiting to cast their vote in the Uttar Pradesh elections. Prayagraj will go to polls on February 27.

Jagannath Yadav, resident of Mansoorpur village under Baharia development block who claims to be 113 years old, is one such voter.

“Till date, there has not been a single election in which I have not voted”, he recalled.

“Back then, we had the responsibility of choosing our government after independence. In those days, everyone used to be in election mood. People would gather in villages and hold political discussions. Everyone appeared excited,” Jagannath recalled.

“At that time people preferred to cast their vote early. Now, our grandchildren help us in reaching polling booths but back then, we used to help elders in reaching polling booths,” he added.

Badri Prasad Tiwari, who claims to be 102-year-old, is a resident of Mehdauri Colony, Teliyarganj. He claims he has voted in every election since 1957.

“In those days, discussions used to take place houses and outside months before the elections. We used to bring letters of the contesting parties and read them at home. Voting used to take place till evening and then at the time of counting of votes. We also helped the staff performing their national duty,” he recalled.

Sudhri Devi, of Kanehti village in Phulpur development block, also claims to be 102 years old.

“Voting should come before everything as it is for the betterment of the country,” she said. Her family me family members take her to polling booth now as she is unable to walk by herself.

“I vote as a salute to freedom fighters, who made huge sacrifices and now if we have this right to elect our own government it is because of them,” she said.

Lakhpati Devi, 105 years and Nirmala Devi, both of Baraut area of Handia development block besides Champa Devi, 103 years from Jasra development block, Ishwari Prasad, 100 years, of Sangrampurpatti village in Saidabad development block, Chandrapati Devi of Sahson development block, Bholanath Maurya and Ram Dulari from Sikandara village in Baharia development block, Premshankar Shukla, 102, of village Pawari of Koraon development block are all looking forward to cast their votes, something they have been doing for decades.

Kalawati Devi, 95 of Bighiyan village of Soraon development block has been voting every election since 1957 and now inspires other women of the village and her family to vote too. “When my daughters-in-law came to the house, they were reluctant to go out to vote as they weren’t but I made sure everyone voted,” she said.

“Earlier all political veterans used to come to her house,” she said.

Lalit Chandra Mishra of Daraganj, who is above 90 years, he is among the first 10 voters at his booth to cast vote.

1,413 centenarian voters in Prayagraj dist

With the updated voter list now published, it is now clear that as many as 1,413 individuals aged 100 and above of Prayagraj district are eligible to cast their votes in the forthcoming UP assembly elections of 2022. Phulpur assembly constituency of the district has 199 voters of 100 years. As per age-wise division, of the 46,02,812 voters of the district, another 1,92,991 voters fall in the age group of 70-79 years, 55,156 belong to 80-89 years while 10,459 are 90-99 years.

