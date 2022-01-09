Separate counters for booster jab to senior citizens in Gurugram

The district health department has decided to set up separate counters for giving booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine to senior citizens which will commence from Monday, officials said on Saturday, adding that online slots on the CoWIN portal will be available for booking from Sunday morning.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said that the department has geared up for providing booster dose to senior citizens and these will be available at the 38 sites run by the department. “The vaccination slots will be most likely available online from Sunday morning. The eligible beneficiaries would be those senior citizens, who are sixty plus and whose nine months have completed after receiving the second dose,” said Yadav.

According to the officials, about 40,000 such senior citizens are eligible for taking the booster dose in the district. The messages to eligible beneficiaries are being sent by the authorities, but those who have not received a message can also walk-in at the centres, said the officials.

“To ensure smooth vaccination, we have decided to set up separate counters for the senior citizens. One important condition for senior citizens is that they must carry a certificate of a comorbidity from a doctor,” said Yadav, adding that both online booking and walk-ins will be allowed for senior citizens.

The health department also said that apart from vaccination of seniors, they are working closely with the district administration to check the preparedness of hospitals, isolation centres and availability of oxygen and medicines required to treat the Covid-19 patients.

On Thursday, the state government had directed the deputy commissioners in all the district to set up isolation and Covid care centres in both urban and rural areas in view of the rising cases of Covid 19 cases. It had also asked them to review the stock of Oxygen and other medicines required for treatment and ensure smooth supply and availability of such medicines in future.

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Saturday recorded 1,450 fresh Covid-19 cases, which took the total number of active cases to 6,642, of which 47 patients are currently in hospital, according to the bulletin from the health department.

The department conducted tests of 11,596 samples on Saturday.

On the vaccination front, the health department said that 34,668 persons received Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, 10,296 beneficiaries were in the 15-18 years category.

The officials said that on Sunday, 47 session sites will be held where Covid 19 vaccine will be given to eligible beneficiaries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON