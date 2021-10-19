Separate state only lasting solution: Ikkjutt Jammu

“The otherwise historic reforms of August 5, 2019, have miserably failed to produce the desired results and the people of Jammu province continue to groan under the yoke of Kashmiri, communal, oppressive and totalitarian eco-system aided and backed by the government at Delhi,” said advocate Ankur Sharma, president, Ikkjutt Jammu.

Addressing mediapersons here amid a spike in selective killings and terror attacks, Sharma said, “Except for a brief period of abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A, we are witnessing a continuous process of defeating the purpose of removal of Article 370. Jammu province has further been pushed to permanent inferior status and it continues to be a colony of Kashmir.”

“Given such a situation, separate Jammu state is the only panacea available to meet the national requirement, empower people of the province to manage their own affairs, defeat enemies working day and night to change Jammu’s demography and create Kashmir-like situation in this strategic region,” Sharma said.

He claimed that the people of Jammu province would rise in revolt sooner than later if the powers-that-be in New Delhi continue to treat Jammu as a Kashmir’s colony.

Justifying the demand for separate Jammu state, Sharma said, “The manner in which terrorists targeted and brutally murdered innocent peaceful Hindus and Sikhs in Kashmir, including poor Hindu labourers from Bihar and other places and the manner in which the people of Jammu province were ill-treated and excluded from all walks of life, including the vital service sector, even after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, has once again established that Jammu province and Kashmir valley just can’t be maintained as a single political unit”.

He also tore into the votaries of early elections based on the “fudged & fraud 2011 census” based delimitation and grant of full state status to the UT of J&K.