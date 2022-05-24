Serve sherbet to people, says HC after granting bail to protester

“Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb is not a ritual to be observed in conversations, in fact it is a soul force to be harnessed in conduct,” observed the Allahabad High Court while granting bail to one Nawab of Hapur district, who was accused of being part of the mob that raised objectionable slogans after the Uttar Pradesh assembly election results were declared.

The protest ended in a clash between two groups, causing injuries to some persons.

While granting bail to Nawab, Justice Ajay Bhanot directed him to participate in the distribution of drinking water and sherbet (sweet drink) in the area in order to create goodwill and amity.

The counsel for the petitioner had proposed that both the parties would serve sherbet to passersby for one week at a public place in Hapur.

The court directed that the parties may submit an application with the superintendent of police, and the district magistrate, Hapur in this regard.

“The local police and administration shall ensure that appropriate arrangements are made for the goodwill event.”

It is to recall that an FIR was lodged following an altercation that took place between political rivals which suddenly escalated into a violent brawl. The incident occurred in the aftermath of Uttar Pradesh election results which saw sloganeering and frayed tempers. Mobs from two sides engaged in violence. As a result, some persons sustained serious injuries.

An FIR was lodged at police station - Simbhawali of Hapur district under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other sections of IPC. The applicant was in jail since March 11, 2022.