Session on children’s blood disorder begins

Midterm PHOCON 2025 - an Indian academic platform in Pediatric Hematology and Oncology - began in Noida on Thursday with two focused pre-conference workshops at the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute (SSPHPGTI), officials informed on Friday. The 2025 edition is being hosted in Noida from July 31 to August 3 (HT Photo)

The 2025 edition is being hosted in Noida from July 31 to August 3, with participation from senior faculty, clinicians, nurses, and researchers from across the country and abroad. The opening day of the conference saw over 230 delegates take part in two parallel workshops - one on thalassemia care and the other on long-term hemophilia management, said officials.

“Midterm PHOCON serves as a vital platform to bridge the gap between clinical experience and emerging research in pediatric hematology and oncology. Through focused workshops and academic discussions, we aim to strengthen capacity across treatment centers in India”, said organising chairperson, Midterm PHOCOM 2025, Dr Nita Radhakrishnan.

Officials informed that the workshop titled ‘Transfusion Matters in Thalassemia’ was held in collaboration with the Thalassemia International Federation and Thalassemics India to explore crucial aspects of thalassemia care such as immunohematology, transfusion-transmitted infection screening, and the operational setup of daycare transfusion centres.

“Events like Midterm PHOCON play a key role in improving child health outcomes nationally. The conference brings together the best minds in the field, and I urge all delegates to take full advantage of this opportunity”, said director SSPHPGTI, Noida, Prof AK Singh.

The event also consisted of live demonstration of ThalTrack, a data management and hemovigilance software developed at SSPHPGTI, which aims to support safer transfusion practices. The workshop was coordinated by Dr Seema Dua, Dr Satyam Arora, Dr Pokhrel, and Dr Zaibaish Khan, officials said.

Running alongside, the second workshop, titled ‘From Bleeds to Balance – Multidisciplinary Strategies in Long-Term Hemophilia Management’, focused on holistic approaches to hemophilia care. Sessions emphasised the integration of physical therapy, mental health support, home-based care, and newer therapies. Attendees also participated in hands-on joint assessments and rehabilitation techniques. The workshop was coordinated by Dr Archit Pandharipande and senior nurse Priyanshi Tyagi.

The workshops laid a strong foundation for the upcoming scientific sessions, which will be held over the next two days at SSPHPGTI Noida and Radisson Blu, Noida.