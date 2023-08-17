Home / Cities / Others / Odisha: Girl among 7 arrested for abetting suicide of college student

Odisha: Girl among 7 arrested for abetting suicide of college student

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 17, 2023 05:08 PM IST

According to the police, the arrested accused girl had taken ‘objectionable’ photos of the victim and shared them with her male friends

Odisha’s Cuttack police on Thursday arrested seven people, including a girl, for allegedly abetting the suicide of a college student, officials said.

(Representative Ohih)
(Representative Ohih)

The girl, 21, an undergraduate science student, allegedly died by suicide last month after being blackmailed.

Police officials in Cuttack said they arrested the key accused and others after a month-long investigation of the alleged suicide of the college student.

According to the police, the arrested accused girl had taken ‘objectionable’ photos of the victim and shared them with her male friends.

The accused girl and his male friends blackmailed the victim using her photos. Unable to bear the humiliation and pressure, the girl hung herself, said police.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)

